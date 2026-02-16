The 3 Undisputed Best Songs From The Beach Boys’ 1966 LP ‘Pet Sounds’

Listening to music is a lovely and strange thing. What is it? The sounds have such a great impact on us and yet, they’re invisible. The vibrations in the air conjure such images in our minds, give us such feelings in our bones. And the better the music, the better the experience.

Videos by American Songwriter

For evidence, look no further than Pet Sounds from The Beach Boys. The album is rich and lush, it’s like running your fingers along an endless swath of fabrics. Here below, we wanted to explore the best tracks on the LP. These are the undisputed best songs from The Beach Boys 1966 LP, Pet Sounds.

“Wouldn’t It Be Nice” (Track 1, 2:25)

The Los Angeles-born band sure knew how to write a bop. Part of the secret sauce when it comes to The Beach Boys is that they tried to embody that bright, yet emotional, teenage time in a person’s life. That meant worrisome songs of remorse. And it also meant fun tracks to dance to. Indeed, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” is a song that makes your heart feel good, even if you haven’t turned 20 yet.

“God Only Knows” (Track 8, 2:51)

Sometimes you just have to write a perfect song. And that’s what The Beach Boys did here. This song will never go away. As long as people have ears and listen to instruments, this song will be playing for lovers young and old, for couples of all generations. A love song that expresses unparalleled devotion and appreciation? Yes, this is the stuff that never goes away. Even today, hearing the band’s rhythms and harmonies induces chills.

“I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times” (Track 11, 3:12)

It’s interesting to hear a song from a person (Brian Wilson) and a band (The Beach Boys) that expresses such a feeling of being out of place. The Beach Boys were (and are) very popular. They represent the hope and treasures of the California coast. They’re sunshine incarnate. And yet, even Wilson could feel out of place. It’s an interesting sentiment from a great band. And even when singing about that heavy remorse, Wilson sounds like a rain forest of lush music.

Photo by: Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images