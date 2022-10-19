When Avril Lavigne rocketed—er, skateboarded—to stardom in the early 2000s, she was the apple of many a music fan’s eyes.

With her dark eyeliner, indelible fashion, and pop-punk hits like “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi,” Lavigne was a star almost instantly.

These days, the 37-year-old, Canadian-born artist remains beloved by many. She recently finished a tour with another pop-punk fan fave, Machine Gun Kelly, and also recently signed to Travis Barker’s new record label.

Things seem to be going rather swimmingly for Lavigne.

But what does the star think about the world around her? About love, her craft, fame, and more? That, dear reader, is the subject of today’s inquiry here.

So, without further ado, here are the 30 best Avril Lavigne quotes.

1. “Life is like a roller coaster, live it, be happy, enjoy life.”

2. “I created Punk for this day and age. Do you see Britney walking around wearing ties and singing punk? Hell no. That’s what I do. I’m like a Sid Vicious for a new generation.”

3. “I decorated my house like a medieval gothic castle, European-style. Chandeliers and red velvet curtains. My bedroom is pink and black, my bathroom is totally Hello Kitty, I have a massive pink couch and a big antique gold cross.”

4. “I liked being a minor because you can’t get into trouble. Now I just have to try and behave myself.”

5. “I’m very free-spirited and crazy. I love to have fun, and I like doing stupid things. At the same time, I’m like a 35-year-old. I have a house. I have a car. I have a steady job. I have a business, and I have to make serious decisions.”

6. “You can’t complain about the pressures, the paparazzi, the madness. Because that is the job. I’ve always understood that’s the deal.”

7. “On my first album I was wearing a lot of guys’ pants, baggy clothes, and stuff like that. I was 17 and I was a little tomboy. And you would never see me wearing a dress or heels on my first record.”

8. “You get built up and put on a pedestal and then people want to bring you down. It can be hurtful. Some people try to make me look bad or not a nice person but it’s completely false.”

9. “I have to fight to keep my image really me… I rejected some gorgeous publicity shots because they just didn’t look like me.”

10. “I’m the kind of person who always likes to be doing something.”

11. “I don’t want to have kids for like 10 years. I still have a lot to do. I don’t even know if I could handle a dog right now. I’m so not ready. Someday I’ll be a mom but not until I’m in my 30s.”

12. “I lost my voice for the first time. I was so bummed out, but it happens to every singer at some point in their career. I don’t think most people understand, but I sing every night and sometimes we do five shows in a row, which is really bad for your voice.”

13. “We have parties at my house. My girlfriends and I play our iPods, with all of our favorite songs. We pick our songs and jump up on the counter and dance, and do runway stuff, and we take video with my camera. When I’m with my girlfriends, I act like I’m 19.”

14. “Inspiration for my music just comes from, you know, my life experiences.”

15. “I’m very comfortable with how I look. I always have been. I think I look pretty good. There’s nothing I want to change. I’m pretty happy with what I’ve got.”

16. “My songs aren’t bubble gum pop dance songs and I don’t have background dancers on every single song.”

17. “To understand me, you have to meet me and be around me. And then only if I’m in a good mood—don’t meet me in a bad mood.”

18. “Why should I care what other people think of me? I am who I am. And who I wanna be.”

19. “When I tour, I stuff fridges full of organic food and stick to that.”

20. “I started singing in church and I was probably around seven and I started singing anywhere that I could. I used to sing at my school. I was in musicals and then it kind of got to a point where I started to—wanted to do my own songs.”

21. “I have always looked for ways to give back because I think it’s a responsibility we all share.”

22. “It’s so different now coming out as a new artist today than it was when I came out almost ten years ago. Now, it’s all about singles, it’s really quick, it’s online. I came out when people sold records and they still do today but—I don’t know what the key is.”

23. “I was signed by L.A. Reid on Arista Records when I was 16. He understood me and believed in me. Arista folded and I got put on RCA or whatever, then there were new people there, and every six months it changes and more new people come in.”

24. “I think I would probably die without my eyeliner, but besides that, I’m pretty basic.”

25. “I don’t believe war is a way to solve problems. I think it’s wrong. I don’t have respect for the people that made the decisions to go on with war. I don’t have that much respect for Bush. He’s about war, I’m not about war—a lot of people aren’t about war.”

26. “Well, a lot of people don’t know this about me, but I’m actually shy around people I don’t know. I would just say with my first concert, my first tour, I didn’t really talk onstage. I was like, ‘Thank you, I love you guys,’ or whatever. But now I’ve just kind of learned to work a crowd.”

27. “It’s been really fun to see with each album when I change to see the fans of the show emulate my style and with the first record a lot of the kids in the crowd were wearing neck ties like I was and now you’ll see a lot of girls with pink hair. It’s cool, it’s actually really neat.”

28. “When people come to a concert, they wanna hear the hits, the big radio songs, and they wanna hear them how they’re used to hearing them. I like playing them how they were recorded.”

29. “It’s so easy for me to do a boy-bashing pop song, but to sit down and write honestly about something that’s really close to me, something I’ve been through, it’s a totally different thing.”

30. “The mall tour was right off of my second record before it came out. It was very different. I did an acoustic performance every day in a different mall! One interesting thing I remember is playing ‘My Happy Ending’ a lot, and that song was so new that I remember getting emotional.”

Photo Credit: Ryan McFadden / Elektra Music Group