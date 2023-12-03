Watch: U2 Pays Tribute to Shane MacGowan With Heartfelt “A Rainy Night in Soho” Performance

More than an Irish musician, Shane MacGowan used his Irish heritage to influence his entire career. Helping form the band, The Pogues, the group used their talents to sing about political issues of the time. But they never strayed too far from their Irish roots, using traditional Irish instruments like the tin whistle and banjo. They gained international fame thanks to hits like “Fairytale of New York.” Sadly, with the recent passing of MacGowan, the famed U2 decided to honor the late star by performing “A Rainy Night in Soho” live.

While surrounded by family and friends, on November 30, news broke that MacGowan passed away after battling pneumonia. At the time, the President of Ireland, Michael Higgins, praised the musician, stating he was “one of music’s greatest lyricists.”

On Friday, December 1, Bono stood on stage with U2 as they performed a concert to a sea of delighted fans. Showing just how much MacGowan influenced him over the years, the singer decided to honor him with a performance. He said to the crowd, “Sing with us, for Shane MacGowan.” U2’s performance of “A Rainy Night in Soho” can be watched below.

Fans Helping MacGowan Land The No. 1 Spot

Giving some insight into just how impactful MacGowan was in the world of music, after his death, numerous celebrities and singers showered the musician with love. Bruce Springsteen wrote, “Shane was one of my all-time favorite writers. The passion and deep intensity of his music and lyrics is unmatched by all but the very best in the rock and roll canon.”

Pete Doherty, the frontman for the famed Libertines, also remembered the late star, insisted he was “up there in the top three or four lyricists in the last 30 or 40 years.” When discussing MacGowan, Doherty considered him “an old romantic who told tales, told stories in songs, strong characters. He painted a lot of pictures and fairytales.”

Since MacGowan’s passing, fans of Pogues urged music lovers to help them get “Fairytale of New York” to the No. 1 spot on the charts. According to Official Charts, the 1987 song currently sits in the Top 20.

(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)