The 5 Most Heartbreaking Billie Eilish Songs

Billie Eilish has many poignant songs at her disposal. Her music is tailor-made to drum up a hefty emotional toll. Whether it’s her truth-bearing lyrics or soul-touching vocals, find the five most heartbreaking Eilish songs, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Ranked: Billie Eilish’s Dark Debut EP, ‘Don’t Smile at Me’]

Don’t you know I’m no good for you?

I’ve learned to lose you, can’t afford to

First up we have the crooning “when the party’s over.” This 2018 release sees Eilish use the breadths of her vocal range. From deep vocals that reverberate around inside the listener’s ear to piercing high notes that strike the soul, this song knows how to draw a tear. As far as lyrics go, Eilish has sadder material to work with. Nevertheless, her delivery makes this song a contender for this list.

You really know how to make me cry

When you gimme those ocean eyes

Nothing hurts quite like heartbreak. Eilish’s breakthrough track, “Ocean Eyes,” is the perfect summation of that feeling. Given that Eilish was only 14 years old when she released this track, it’s understandably a little bit naive–when compared to her more recent efforts. Despite feeling like it’s in the throes of teenagedom, the song is a reminder of the completely obliterating feeling of falling out of love for the first time.

Don’t be that way / Fall apart twice a day

Insecurity is something Eilish doesn’t shy away from facing head-on. In “idon’twannabeyouanymore,” Eilish steps away from herself. She wishes to become someone else to not have to face her self-proposed shortcomings. It’s a painful realization to come across things we dislike about ourselves. Eilish bottles that feeling up here.

Did you see me on TV?

I’ll try not to starve myself

Just because you’re mad at me

If “idon’twannabeyouanymore” tackles internal struggles, “TV” tackles external ones. There are touches of Eilish’s story (i.e. falling in love and losing contact with friends), but there are several pop culture references that make this song a universal lament. The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade, Eilish sings, referencing two major cultural events in 2022. She sums up the entire song with this painful question: What’s the point of anything?

Last, but not least, we have Eilish’s contribution to the Barbie soundtrack, “What Was I Made For?” The musicality alone is enough to make the listener’s heart twinge with its bittersweet melody. The lyrics about losing sight of one’s purpose are almost too real to face.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ABA