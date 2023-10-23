Restless Road Announces 2024 Tour Dates in Celebration of Their Latest Record

Country trio Restless Road has announced a handful of dates slated for early 2024. The leg sees the band—Colton Pack, Garrett Nichols, and Zach Beeken—make their way up and down the eastern side of the United States.

Videos by American Songwriter

They will of course make a stop in country’s home base, Nashville, but elsewhere on the tour are shows in Atlanta, Minneapolis, New York, Detroit, and more. Fellow country singer Erin Kinsey has been tapped as support for all dates. Their full run of dates on the Last Rodeo Headline Tour can be found, below.

Those wanting to join Restless Road at their rodeo can purchase tickets beginning on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 a.m. local time. There are several pre-sales available for the particularly excited fans. Buy tickets HERE.

The tour will be in support of the group’s latest release, Last Rodeo. Contrary to the ending-centric title, this album acts as the group’s full-length debut–the curtain opener to their career.

“If you would have told us a few years ago that we would be where we are today we wouldn’t have believed you,” Restless Road shared in a statement.

“We’ve been through so many ups and downs as a band, and that’s what this is about,” the statement continued. “Never giving up and always keeping your eyes on the road. It’s about believing in yourself even when people tell you no, and persevering until your dreams become a reality. And that’s why the three of us are so excited for the biggest thing we’ve done yet.”

The record was teased by several pre-album releases including the title track, “I Don’t Wanna Be That Guy,” “Sundown Somewhere,” “On My Way,” “Growing Old With You,” and fan favorite “Bar Friends.”

Last Rodeo Tour Dates

1/11/24 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theater

1/12/24 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

1/13/24 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts

1/18/24 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

1/19/24 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II

1/20/24 Columbus, OH The Bluestone

1/25/24 New York, NY Gramercy Theater

1/26/24 McKees Rocks, PA Roxian Theater

1/27/24 Detroit, MI Majestic Theater

Photo credit: Gus Black / Sony Music Nashville