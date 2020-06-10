ASCAP resumes their virtual Experience webinars tomorrow (Thursday) and every Thursday for the next few weeks, after pausing last week “in order to take the time to reflect how we can work to combat racism at ASCAP, in the creator community and in the world.”

If there’s one good thing to come out of the pandemic, it’s the increase in online webinars for songwriters, with many of them free to attend. The ASCAP Experience (formerly ASCAP Expo), held annually in Hollywood, has become a ‘clear my schedule’ pilgrimage for many music creators seeking their path and place in today’s music world, and a buzz event for newbies who have heard of its many offerings. With the in-person event postponed this year, the performing rights organization is featuring many of the key panels online.

ASCAP Experience Webinar June 11 2020

Programming is open to all music creators, students and music industry professionals, regardless of which performing rights organization you belong to. Any music maker seeking tools and advice on what it takes to be a music creator today can access the weekly sessions.

Best of all, registration is FREE! Get to the next level with insights from the best in the music business. Sign up and join our live broadcasts every Thursday from 3PM ET/12PM PT to 6PM ET/3PM PT.

There are five informative panels which run consecutively beginning at 3 pm ET/12 PT. A wide range of topics will be covered, from business to preserving black culture to producing for stage and screen. Registration is free!

3:00 pm ET/12 PM PT: The Publisher Share: A Conversation with Ryan Press of Warner Chappell Music; interviewed by Variety’s Shirley Halperin

3:50 pm ET/ 12:50 PT: The Greatest Showmen: Pasek & Paul’s Culture-Shifting Music for Screens

4:40 pm ET/ 1:40 PT: Sound Advice: How Songwriters Make Money with LaToya Lee and Bruce Waynne

5:20 pm ET/ 2:20 PT: The Making of a Groundbreaking Queer Musical with Michael R. Jackson

6:10 pm ET/ 3:10 PT: Voice of the Culture: Preserving the Legacy of Black Culture with T.I., Valeisha Butterfield Jones and Azim Rashad