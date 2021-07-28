Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson To Discuss Collaboration Today at ASCAP Experience

“The Art of Collaboration with Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson” Today at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT

Dan Wilson and Chris Stapleton will be in conversation at 3 pm ET today, Wednesday, July 28 as a part of this year’s ASCAP Experience. To RSVP free and for more info, go here: ASCAP Experience

The Grammy-winning songwriters will talk about how they’ve worked together and with other artists to create some of the 21st century’s biggest hits. Stapleton has co-penned huge songs with Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan and Justin Timberlake, in addition to his chart-topping career as a solo artist.



Dan Wilson’s resume includes top 10 hits and Grammy winners for Halsey, Dierks Bentley, Adele, The Chicks, his band Semisonic and more

They are kicking off a summer line-up that also includes Top Film/TV Composers Segunakinola, Ruth Barrett, Lorne Balfe, Joel Beckerman, Siddhartha Khosla, John Powell, Pinar Toprak and Isobel Waller-Bridge.

Since its launch in May, ASCAP Experience has presented iconic hitmakers in conversation including ASCAP Golden Note Award winner Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia) with friend and collaborator Dave Grohl; ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award-winning songwriter-producers Timbaland & Swizz Beatz and rapper and DJ D-Nice and more. ASCAP’s summer programming lineup includes a host of seasoned composers, songwriters, and more who are ready to share their insights as industry professionals.