For many musicians, the goal is to level up on every album. No one wants to look back at their past work and realize they peaked. However, there is no shame in acknowledging a bar you’ve set for yourself. According to Paul McCartney, there was one Beatles album that set a standard for his solo career. Find out which album that was, below.

The Beatles Masterpiece That Raised the Bar for Paul McCartney

I once had a girl

Or should I say she once had me

She showed me her room

Isn’t it good Norwegian wood?

Rubber Soul is home to many memorable Beatles classics. Among the track list are folkie songs like “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown),” “Nowhere Man,” and “In My Life .” The band certainly hit a stride in terms of their lyricism and their melodies. Though it’s hard to pick one Beatles album to put above the rest, many fans claim Rubber Soul as their favorite.

It’s not just fans who acknowledge how stellar Rubber Soul is, McCartney once heralded it as the Beatles album that set a new standard for him in his songwriting.

She asked me to stay

And she told me to sit anywhere

So I looked around

And I noticed there wasn’t a chair

When discussing his songwriting on Flaming Pie, McCartney put Rubber Soul on a pedestal. He spoke about how he used it as a jumping off point for that similarly lauded project.

“I would play, say, Rubber Soul,” McCartney once said. “I would play it in its entirety, just taking it in like a fan. And realize, that’s where we are up to. There’s the bar. Now, let’s try and jump it. Flaming Pie had an element of that.”

We can see how the sounds of Rubber Soul continued to influence the band and, subsequently, McCartney in his solo career. It’s a powerful album that saw the foursome take their softer inspirations and let them fly freely. Revisit “Norwegian Wood” for a taster of this work, below.

I sat on a rug biding my time

Drinking her wine

We talked until two and then she said

“It’s time for bed”

She told me she worked

In the morning and started to laugh

I told her I didn’t

And crawled off to sleep in the bath

(Photo by Jeff Hochberg/Getty Images)