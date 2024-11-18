Watch Lainey Wilson Crash Zach Top’s Performance in a Baby Costume (Yes, Really)

Lainey Wilson and Zach Top share a common goal: to make “country cool again” while still honoring its roots. Both artists have retro country music to thank for their success, so it’s fitting that Wilson brought Top aboard as a supporting fact for her “Country’s Cool Again” tour. Fans were delighted when Top joined the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer onstage for a rousing performance of Johnny Paycheck’s “Take This Job And Shove It.” Watch as Wilson crashes Top’s performance of “Never Lie” in an… interesting costume, to say the least.

TikTok Crowns Lainey Wilson, Zach Top “The New Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood”

The reasons to love Lainey Wilson are legion. If her endlessly catchy, relatable tunes don’t impress you, then maybe her undying grit and relentless work ethic will. Or maybe her impeccable sense of style. What many find most endearing, however, is Wilson’s unfailing inability to take herself too seriously.

During a Nov. 15 stop in Monroe, Louisiana, Zach Top was deep into his viral hit “I Never Lie.” When he reached the first line of the chorus (I sleep like a baby) Wilson appeared onstage in… a giant inflatable baby costume.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Lainey Wilson!” Top shouted out as the “4x4xU” singer did her best to make it real awkward.

Footage of the hilarious moment began circulating on social media, with one TikTok user hailing Wilson, 32, and Top, 27, “the new Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.” (Remember when Paisley announced the gender of his pregnant CMA co-host’s baby to the entire world?)

What Do Lainey and Zach Have in Common?

When Lainey Wilson asked Zach Top what the two had in common during a Nov. 8 stop in Omaha, Nebraska, she probably expected the “Cold Beer & Country Music” singer to say literally anything other than his answer.

“Our big booties?” Top said innocently. (I mean… is he wrong?)

After good-naturedly chiding her fellow performer (“Imma whoop you!”) Wilson serenaded the CMA New Artist of the Year nominee with a variation of her 2022 hit “Heart Like A Truck.” This time, though, she changed the lyrics to “Dump Like A Truck.”

“Y’all started that hashtag about me,” the Entertainer of the Year told the crowd. “It’s really about Zach Top, okay?”

