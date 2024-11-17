Olivia Harrison Reveals the Enchanting Bond Between George Harrison and ‘Fifth Beatle’ Billy Preston

New Beatles lore just dropped!

George Harrison’s widow, Olivia Harrison, recently spoke about the friendship the late Beatle had with musician Billy Preston. During an appearance on the upcoming documentary Billy Preston: That’s The Way God Planned It, Harrison spoke fondly about Preston and his relationship with the Fab Four. According to Olivia Harrison, Billy Preston and George Harrison maintained a friendship long after The Beatles broke up.

“I think George and Billy connected in a way the others didn’t,” Harrison said fondly of her late husband and friend. “He was certain of Billy the moment he laid eyes on him. He saw him, and I think Billy saw George. And somehow, they recognized each other, and they really saw who they were. And I think that’s what kept them together.”

Billy Preston’s Legacy: George Harrison, The Beatles, and Beyond

George Harrison was far from Billy Preston’s only connection to the music world. Preston is known as one of the greatest working-slash-session musicians of the 20th century. He worked closely with Harrison and the other Beatles for their final albums Abbey Road and Let It Be. John Lennon himself deemed Preston the “fifth Beatle” during the 1969 Let It Be sessions when Preston decided to whip out the electric piano.

Preston famously played the Hammond organ on the famed Beatles song “Something”. Harrison also produced Preston’s 1969 track “That’s The Way God Planned It”. He also appeared on Harrison’s album All Things Must Pass, among other records. Preston was one of extremely few musicians to earn a name credit on any of The Beatles’ recordings.

“Billy Preston’s legacy is simply that, despite his personal struggles, he sat in and made everyone around him better,” said Billy Preston: That’s The Way God Planned It director Paris Barclay. “The Beatles, the Stones, Aretha, Elton, Eric Clapton and Barbra Streisand, just to name a few… and [he] made his own Top 10 hits while he was at it.”

In addition to his work with The Beatles, Preston is known for co-writing “You Are So Beautiful” with Joe Cocker, as well as the Grammy Award-winning instrumental song “Outa-Space”. Preston was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. Preston, sadly, passed away in 2006 at the age of 59.

You can watch Billy Preston: That’s The Way God Planned It online after it premiers on November 17.

