4 One-Hit Wonders of the Early 2000s You Forgot You Loved

The 2000s were a great time for one-hit wonders in every genre from pop to hip-hop. There were certainly a lot of them. In case you forgot about these four particular one-hit wonders from the campiest era of pop tunes, let’s take a walk down memory lane. Apologies in advance if any of these songs get stuck in your head!

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “Right Now” by SR-71

Even though “Right Now” by SR-71 did pretty well on the charts in the 2000s, you likely didn’t hear it for the first time on the radio. That’s because this particular pop-punk tune from 2000 was used in a laundry list of dumb teen movie soundtracks. If you saw Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle, Dude, Where’s My Car, or Old School in theaters back in the day, you were likely introduced to this catchy track from one of those films.

2. “Wherever Will You Go” by The Calling

Like the above-mentioned song, this track from The Calling was movie soundtrack candy and was used in the film Love Actually. “Wherever Will You Go” was a pretty hefty post-grunge hit in 2001. It hit no. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. No other song by The Calling peaked above the Top 20 in the US again, but tracks like “Our Lives” and “Adrienne” did pretty well across the pond for a while.

3. “Girlfight” by Brooke Valentine

Brooke Valentine was one of those one-hit wonders of the 2000s that could have easily made a career for herself if she decided to wiggle out of her very specific musical niche. Valentine’s debut single and crunk music hit “Girlfight” featured the likes of Lil Jon and Big Boi. It peaked at no. 23 on the Hot 100, too. Sadly, Valentine failed to chart as well again and only released one studio album in 2005.

4. “Because I Got High” by Afroman

Ah, who doesn’t love early 2000s comedic tunes about smokin’ some ganja? “Because I Got High” by Afroman is still a staple in stoner playlists around the world, but the hip-hop star behind it never had a hit quite as big again. “Crazy Rap” charted a little bit, but that was about it for Afroman.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.