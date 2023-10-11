In the late ’90s and early 2000s, there weren’t two more ubiquitous names in pop music than Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. They were name-checked in Eminem songs, on the arms of famous artists like Justin Timberlake and (rumored) Fred Durst. They were on TV and radio every 10 minutes.

Despite both making out with Madonna at the 2003 Video Music Awards, the two never got together for a song. If they had, the internet may have exploded.

Let’s check out what the artificial intelligence system spits out.

“So Electric”

(Verse 1 – Britney Spears)

I’m sittin’ here alone, starin’ at my phone,

Wonderin’ if you’re thinkin’ ’bout me, baby, all alone,

The neon lights are shining, and the DJ’s playin’ our song,

I can’t help but groove to the beat, I wanna sing along,

(Verse 2 – Christina Aguilera)

I’m walkin’ through the crowd, and I catch your eye,

You’re lookin’ so fine, and I can’t deny,

There’s a chemistry between us that’s hard to ignore,

Let’s break it down, baby, on this neon dance floor,

(Pre-Chorus – Britney Spears)

I’m feelin’ so electric, like a burst of color in the night,

I wanna get closer, let’s turn off the light,

(Pre-Chorus – Christina Aguilera)

I’m caught in your orbit, can’t escape this gravity,

Let’s lose ourselves in this sweet melody,

(Chorus – Both)

Bubble-gum love, it’s sweeter than candy,

We’re two hearts beatin’ to the rhythm so dandy,

In this neon dream, we’re gonna fly so high,

Bubble-gum pop, together, you and I,

(Verse 3 – Britney Spears)

You take my hand, and we’re dancin’ so close,

The world fades away, it’s just us, I suppose,

We’re in our own bubble, where love’s the only rule,

Let’s keep it poppin’, baby, don’t be a fool,

(Verse 4 – Christina Aguilera)

Our voices blend together in this neon haze,

Our love’s a firework, it’s like a purple blaze,

No need for hesitation, just let it all go,

In this bubble-gum pop world, we’re stealin’ the show,

(Pre-Chorus – Britney Spears)

I’m feelin’ so electric, like a burst of color in the night,

I wanna get closer, let’s turn off the light,

(Pre-Chorus – Christina Aguilera)

I’m caught in your orbit, can’t escape this gravity,

Let’s lose ourselves in this sweet melody,

(Chorus – Both)

Bubble-gum love, it’s sweeter than candy,

We’re two hearts beatin’ to the rhythm so dandy,

In this neon dream, we’re gonna fly so high,

Bubble-gum pop, together, you and I,

(Bridge – Britney Spears)

Let’s dance until the morning light,

In this bubble-gum world, everything’s so right,

No worries, no cares, just you and me,

We’re livin’ in a pop fantasy,

(Bridge – Christina Aguilera)

Our voices soar higher, like a shooting star,

In this bubble-gum love, we’ve traveled so far,

No need to pretend, it’s crystal clear,

Our pop duet, my love, is the magic we hear,

(Chorus – Both)

Bubble-gum love, it’s sweeter than candy,

We’re two hearts beatin’ to the rhythm so dandy,

In this neon dream, we’re gonna fly so high,

Bubble-gum pop, together, you and I,

(Outro – Both)

Bubble-gum pop, our love’s the sweetest rhyme,

Together forever, we’ll shine in this time,

In this bubble-gum world, we’ll always stay true,

It’s Britney and Christina, our love’s like glue!

Final Thoughts

The song knows what it is. A bubble-gum pop song for the ages, and in this case, ChatGPT knocked it out of the park. Perhaps the two will get together sooner than later and bring their best in a pop song marking some 25th anniversary. The world would love it. With *NSYNC coming back these days, why not Britney and Christina?

Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images