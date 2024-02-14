The 48-year-old Sydney, Australia-born pop star Natalie Imbruglia rose to fame and fortune in the 1990s thanks to her 1997 hit cover song, “Torn.” The track, which was released on the seven-times platinum-selling album, Left of the Middle, remains a hit even today.

But given her success, some may wonder what the three-time Grammy-nominated Imbruglia, who has also earned acclaim as a model and actress, has to say about the world around her, about live and love, her crafts and more. Well, that is the subject of today’s inquiry. These are the best 20 Natalie Imbruglia quotes.

1. “Enjoy every moment: you never know when things might change.”

2. “I like singer-songwriters, and I find sad songs comforting rather than depressing. It makes you realize you’re not alone in the world.”

3. “It’s much easier to write when you’re sad. But you can end up isolated and depressed because you almost need to put yourself in that situation to have that angst to write from.”

4. “I’m such a chameleon. I never get bored.”

5. “I’ve done a lot of partying in my time because I didn’t want to go home and I didn’t know what to do.”

6. “It’s good to have to put yourself in someone else’s skin. It’s all-consuming.”

7. “The success of ‘Torn’ was a bit too much for me. I took a year off and was still scared to start the second album.”

8. “You feel this pressure that people will take you more seriously if you play guitar, but I’ve decided I’m a singer and that’s enough.”

9. “I seem to have very polite fans, not fanatical ones.”

10. “I started dancing when I was three, Scottish dancing.”

11. “There are artists who think they have to be on top all the time. I think that would be exhausting.”

12. “Since childhood I’ve always had a tendency to lean towards melancholy. My sisters suffer from it too, so maybe it’s a genetic thing. But none of us has ever been on medication.”

13. “Generally I can sleep any time, anywhere, any place, unless I’m anxious about work. I can get performance anxiety, so when I’m on tour it can be hard to sleep.”

14. “I like the idea of growing old gracefully and full of wrinkles… like Audrey Hepburn.”

15. “Happy songs are very difficult to write. How many truly great upbeat songs are there?”

16. “I know my music probably isn’t going to matter to the public after I die, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have something to offer.”

17. “I worry unnecessarily.”

18. “I’m quite confident with the way that I look but you find something else to focus on don’t you if, I mean I, I have body issues that’s my thing so you find something to focus on when you’re a perfectionist, I think.”

19. “I can understand why some people might look at me and say, ‘What’s she got to be depressed about?’ I get that a lot in Britain, where mental health issues seem to be a big taboo.”

20. “I think where men are credited for being strong, women are divas. I just think it’s such a cop out.”

Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images