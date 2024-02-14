Post Malone Bloodied in New Poster for ‘Road House’ Remake With Jake Gyllenhaal & Conor McGregor

While only spending a little over a decade in the music industry, Post Malone has already proven himself to be a top talent in the industry. Selling over 80 million albums, the singer is considered one of the best-selling music artists. To add to his growing career, Malone holds numerous awards. Although known for hip-hop and trap, the musician also dabbled in country music. And if that wasn’t impressive, Malone recently performed at the Super Bowl and even starred in the newest Jake Gyllenhaal film Road House.

For many, Road House is a cult classic film starring Patrick Swayze that was released in 1989. While a classic film, Road House recently underwent a makeover thanks to Amazon. On March 21, Amazon will release the remake starring Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor, and even Malone. Posting a promotional image of the new film, the poster shows Malone bloodied and bruised as he looks for his next fight.

While Gaining nearly 400,000 likes, fans expressed their excitement and surprise about his new role. Comments included, “Post is in the remake roadhouse? Looks like imma have to watch it.” Another person added, “Aw yeah, definitely watching this now.”

Post Malone Talks Love For “America The Beautiful”

With fans excited to see Malone in the new film, even Gyllenhall discussed what it was like to work with the singer. He posted a collage of pictures, captioning the post, “A man of many talents. To say it was a pleasure working together is an understatement. Welcome to the road house.”

Besides starring in Road House, Malone recently performed “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl. Discussing the opportunity to sing the song in front of millions of people, Malone said, “I sing it all the time, like, randomly in my most patriotic moments. It’s a song that’s always in the back of my head, and if I’m playing games or just walking around, I’ll sing it at the top of my lungs. So I’m very excited – and I’m definitely 100 percent not nervous at all to sing it in front of millions of people at the Super Bowl.”

