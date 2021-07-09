The Black Crowes Unveil New Concert Film, Never Before Seen Archive Footage And More

Thirty years ago, they were hailed as the band that was going to “save rock’n’roll”—now, they’re back with more purpose than ever. On Friday, July 9, The Black Crowes partnered up with The Coda Collection to unveil their new concert film, Brothers of a Feather, an intimate, never-before-seen duo performance that reunited Chris and Rich Robinson on stage.

Shot on March 6, 2020, just days before the COVID-19 pandemic got into full-swing, Brothers of a Feather is a brilliant documentation of the enduring legacy of The Black Crowes. Featuring classics like “She Talks To Angels,” “Remedy” and “Wiser Time,” the dynamism of the Robinson brothers is equally apt for warming hearts as it is for getting toes to tap.

Alongside Birds of a Feather, The Coda Collection is unveiling several other Black Crowes films, including Amsterdam Sessions—which was filmed at a recording studio in Holland while the band was working on their third and fourth LPs—and two concert films from the archives, Live at Landgraaf 1990 and Live at Landgraaf 1993.

While COVID may have interrupted the 2020 plans of The Black Crowes, Brothers of a Feather and the other films in the Coda Collection are great offerings for fans of the iconic Southern rock outfit. With blazing performances, nostalgic memories and the unabashed spirit of rock’n’roll, the films give a great insight into this genre-defining chapter of music history. And now, with a slew of tour dates on the calendar, the next chapter is just beginning.

The Black Crowes’ new film Brothers of a Feather is available now in-full HERE. The Coda Collection is available to Amazon Prime members in the U.S. now for $4.99 per month, with a free 7-day trial, and will roll out globally throughout the rest of the year. Check out the Black Crowes’ upcoming tour dates HERE.