DMX’s Cause of Death Confirmed by Medical Examiner’s Office

On Friday, April 2, Earl Simmons, renowned in the music community as DMX, was admitted to White Plains Hospital in New York, facing serious health issues following a state of cardiac arrest. According to the Associated Press, the artist was in a coma and on a ventilator on Sunday, April 4.

On April 9, the legendary rapper, known for such hits as “Party Up (Up in Here),” “Get at Me Dog,” and “What’s My Name?,” died at age 50.

In a press statement, his family shared, “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one passed away at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him.”

After several months of mourning, the rapper’s loved ones and fans are finally receiving answers about his untimely passing.

According to Vulture, on July 8, a source from the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s office told the outlet that DMX’s death is officially listed as a cardiac arrest due to cocaine intoxication.

“It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain,” the source said, before adding that consumption of the illegal substance was what subsequently led to the lethal “chain of events” which caused the rapper’s death.

The Medical Examiner’s office also told Vulture that an analysis of Simmons’ urine displayed the presence of cocaine, adding that the medical examiner’s office did not perform an autopsy and determined the cause of death using documentation provided by medical professionals and police.”

Photo Credit: Jonathan Mannion