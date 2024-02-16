Listen to The Black Crowes Kicking Out the Soul-Rock Jams with New Single “Cross Your Fingers”

The Black Crowes have debuted a second advance single from their upcoming studio album Happiness Bastards, which will be released on March 15. “Cross Your Fingers” is a heavy grooving rock-and-soul tune highlighted by Chris Robinson’s expressively raspy vocals and some blistering guitar solos from Rich Robinson.

Videos by American Songwriter

The song begins with a gently finger-picked acoustic guitar interlude before kicking into overdrive with some 1970s-flavored funk/soul/rock. Lyrically, “Cross Your Fingers” finds Chris Robinson lamenting how badly he’s being treated by his partner.

[Buy Black Crowes Concert Tickets]

“Why you want to do it to me? Why you want to try?” he sings in the chorus. “Why you want to hurt me, baby? Why you want to lie? Why you always smiling, baby? Why I always cry? Why you want to cross your fingers? Why you hope I die?”

“Cross Your Fingers” is available now as a digital download and via streaming. It follows the first advance track from Happiness Bastards, “Wanting and Waiting.”

[RELATED: The Black Crowes Announce Happiness Bastards Tour 2024: How to Get Tickets]

Fans React to “Cross Your Fingers”

Judging by the comments on The Black Crowes’ YouTube channel, a lot of the band’s fans are digging the new tune.

“This was a lot heavier than I expected and I love it!!!” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “Absolutely sensational! Lurve this new Crowes stuff. Ooh that geetar [at the end of the song]. Woop!”

A third fan wrote, “Fantastic track – great to have the crunchy guitars back.”

Details About Happiness Bastards

As previously reported, Happiness Bastards is The Black Crowes’ first new studio album in 15 years. The 10-track collection includes a collaboration with award-winning country sensation Lainey Wilson called “Wilted Rose.”

You can pre-order Happiness Bastards now. The album is available on CD, as a vinyl LP, and via digital formats.

The Black Crowes’ 2024 Tour Plans

The Black Crowes will be heading out on a major tour in support of the album this year.

The trek will feature 35 concerts and will visit North America and Europe in the spring. The North American leg will kick off April 2 at the famed Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville and is scheduled through a May 7 show at The Met in Philadelphia.

The European portion of the tour is scheduled to get underway on May 14 in Manchester, U.K., and will run through a June 9 concert Mérida, Spain.

The band also is slated to perform at the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival in St. Paul, Minnesota, on July 19, and the Jazz Aspen Snowmass fest in Aspen, Colorado, on September 1.

Tickets for The Black Crowes’ concerts are available now via various outlets. You can get your tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through the website’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.