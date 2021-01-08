The Black Crowes Present ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ 30th Anniversary

Shake Your Money Maker, the multi-platinum debut by the seminal rock n’ roll band The Black Crowes, is being re-released in multi-formats sets on February 26, 2021, through UMe/American Recordings. Band founders, brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, with original producer George Drakoulias, oversaw the creation of the re-release. Most exciting are the 4LP and 3CD Super Deluxe versions, which includes the original album, remastered; 3 never-before-heard studio recordings; 2 unreleased demos from the band’s early incarnation as Mr. Crowe’s Garden; B-sides; a spectacular, high-energy 14-song unreleased concert recorded in their hometown of Atlanta, GA in December 1990; reproductions of an early Mr. Crowe’s Garden show flyer, setlist and tour laminate; a 4″ Crowes patch; and a 20-page book with liner notes by David Fricke. To listen or pre-order Shake Your Money Maker, click here .

One of the previously unheard studio songs, “Charming Mess,” which was originally slated to be the band’s first single, but was ultimately left off of the album entirely, is available today.

Listen to “Charming Mess” here.

A 2CD Deluxe version has the remastered album along with the unreleased studio songs, demos and b-sides. There are also standard 1CD and 1LP versions that are the mastered version of the original.

Shake Your Money Maker was released originally in 1990 when rock was dominated by cheesy pop and hair metal. The Black Crowes gave the genre a much-needed swift kick in the ass with their debut album. That album, fueled by singles “Jealous Again,” “Twice As Hard,” “She Talks To Angels” and a rollicking cover of fellow Georgian Otis Redding’s “Hard To Handle,” the band immediately took the music world by storm, selling over 5 million records and topping Rolling Stone’s “Best New American Band Readers Poll” in late 1990.

The Black Crowes plan to hit the road this summer on The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker tour and will be playing Shake Your Money Maker in its entirety, plus all of their hits. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, click here.

Shake Your Money Maker 30th Anniversary – 4LP Box Tracklisting:

LP 1: Shake Your Money Maker (2020 Remaster)

Side One:

1 Twice As Hard / 2 Jealous Again / 3 Sister Luck / 4 Could I’ve Been So Blind / 5 Seeing Things

Side Two:

1 Hard To Handle / 2 Thick N’ Thin / 3 She Talks To Angels / 4 Struttin’ Blues / 5 Stare It Cold / 6 Mercy, Sweet Moan

Photo Credit: The Black Crowes