The Black Crowes Ready ‘Southern Harmony’ Deluxe Box Set

Atlanta soul-rock mainstays The Black Crowes have announced a deluxe box set of their second album, The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, set to be released on December 1. The new version of the LP will feature B-sides, rare tracks from that era, never-before-heard recordings, and even a live gig in Houston captured on tape from 1993.

In addition to the deluxe box set, the band is also readying a super deluxe version that includes four LPs and three CDs, a “promotional hymnal” of 132 pages that came with the original album, and photographs dating back to the early 1990s.

“We revisited the archives alongside our friend George Drakoulias and created an incredibly special, super deluxe edition of our sophomore album featuring unreleased studio recordings, rare B-sides, a live performance from Sam Houston Coliseum in Houston, TX on February 6, 1993, and a newly remastered album from the original 1/4” production master,” the band posted in a caption on Instagram unveiling the new release. “Super deluxe 4LP and 3CD box sets include a reproduction of the original 132-page promotional hymn book featuring insights on the record and a set of lithographs of classic images from the Southern Harmony photo sessions.”

The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion originally dropped in 1993 and featured the hits “Remedy,” “Sting Me,” and “Thorn in My Pride,” among others. Like their debut, 1991’s Shake Your Money Maker, Southern Harmony reached the top five of the Billboard 200 album chart — unlike its predecessor, it hit the top spot. It’s been certified 2x Platinum since then.

The band has split up and reformed over the year since, but brothers Chris and Rich Robinson joined together in 2020 for some acoustic shows, then again in 2021 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Shake Your Money Maker.

The band released Shake Your Money Maker Live earlier this year. Preorder for the new box set of The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion is available now.

Photo by Ian Dickson/Redferns