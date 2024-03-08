Is Taylor Swift About to Drop ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ (For Real This Time?)

Taylor Swift began the process of re-recording her old material in 2021. Now, three years later, all she has left to take back are her name (2006’s Taylor Swift) and her Reputation (2017.) Swifties have been on high alert for any whiff of Reputation (Taylor’s Version.) An elaborate GRAMMY night fake-out turned out to be an announcement for a brand-new album. Still, Swiftie fans haven’t given up the ghost, and a sports documentary — of all things — may have just given them renewed hope.

Taylor Swift Is In Her Sports Era

Sports fans were treated to a surprise snippet of “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” in the background of Apple TV+’s The Dynasty: New England Patriots trailer. People shared an exclusive clip Thursday (March 7.)

The clip shows former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola discussing quarterback Tom Brady’s comeback following the 2015 “Deflategate” scandal.

“The king is back. Here he goes. Watch him get pissed off and go,” Amendola says, as “Look What You Made Me Do” (Taylor’s Version) plays in the background.

The re-recording of Reputation’s lead single actually made its global debut last year, in a teaser for the Amazon original series Wilderness.

Still, that didn’t stop Swifties’ antennas from going up across the internet. “We’re getting it soon y’all,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

“Rise and shine reputation stans,” another X user wrote. “our time is coming sooner than we think.”

Rise and shine reputation stans, our time is coming sooner than we think 😭😭😭 — 𝒜𝓂𝓎 🦋 im going to the eras tour 🫶 (@cyrusxswiftt) March 7, 2024

Some Swifties Still Gunshy Over GRAMMY Announcement

This wouldn’t be the first Reputation red herring, however. Speculation began practically the moment 1989 (Taylor’s Version) dropped in October 2023. So far, nothing has come to fruition.

In February, Swifties everywhere were convinced a Reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement was imminent when the “Eras Tour” megastar’s profile pictures turned black and white across social media. (Each of Swift’s “eras” has a recognizable color scheme, and black and white is certainly Reputation’s.)

Instead, Swift used her 13th GRAMMY acceptance speech to announce her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. Well, she did say, “Every bait-and-switch was a work of art.”

Featured image by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images