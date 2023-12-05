Academy of Country Music Makes Changes to Its Awards, Including Categories and Eligibility

The Academy of Country Music recently announced the awards timeline for 2024, along with some changes to its categories for the 59th award show. Here are all the adjustments the ACM made to its award show submission and voting process.

First, the submission window for the ACM Awards opens on January 8 and closes on January 26, 2024. The show itself will come in May 2024, streamed on Prime Video from Frisco, Texas. The ACM recently renewed a partnership with Amazon, according to a press release from the website.

Second, there have been some changes to the categories. New Female Artist of the Year, New Male Artist of the Year, and New Duo or Group of the Year were expanded to include additional chart data, so the categories are open to more emerging artists next year. There is also a minimum of three submissions to be eligible for any category.

The eligibility period for the ACM Awards began on January 1 and goes until December 31, 2023, so artists can submit music they made during this calendar year. First-round voting begins on February 26 until March 4, 2024. The second round begins March 18 until March 25, 2024, and the final round begins on April 15, ending on April 22, 2024.

As for the details on the category changes, New Female/Male/Duo/Group is presented to an artist who found initial or greater recognition while promoting a first or second album. The additional chart data means an artist or group must also have released a single that reached the Top 50 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs or the Mediabase Country charts, according to the press release. Additionally, a self-released project does not count toward a debut or sophomore album, as it must be released through a label that the artist doesn’t own.

“The 59th ACM Awards cycle brings changes to awards categories that will allow more artists, groups, and duos the chance to qualify and be recognized with an ACM Award, which will benefit emerging artists and help put a spotlight on the future of the genre,” said Chair of the ACM Awards, Voting, and Membership committee, Daniel Miller, in the release.

“[New Duo or Group of the Year] hasn’t been awarded in recent years, and we’re hopeful these changes in category rules and minimum qualifying entrant levels will allow us to bring back this award, a fan favorite, as well as celebrate additional deserving emerging artists in the critical early years of their career,” added Tommy Moore, ACM Vice President of Artist and Industry Relations, Governance and Board Administration.

Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic