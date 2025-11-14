The Champs Frontman Dave Burgess, Who Unseated Elvis Presley With “Tequila”, Dead at 90

The Champs frontman Dave Burgess, best known for the Latin-tinged chart-topper “Tequila,” died Oct. 19, 2025, according to an obituary from the Anglin Funeral Home in Dover, Tennessee. He was 90 years old.

Born Dec. 3, 1934, in Los Angeles, Burgess was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather; his wife, Deon; and his daughter, Charmaine. He is survived by his son, David.

Dave Burgess Led the Champs to No. 1 With “Tequila”

Dave Burgess’ band, The Champs, actually formed after recording their biggest hit.

Taking their name from Gene Autry’s horse, Champion, the Champs formed in the late ’50s to record a throwaway B-side for Burgess’ single “Train to Nowhere” at Autry’s record label, Challenge Records. The rockabilly singer-songwriter had thus far failed to produce any solo hits since signing with Challenge.

On rhythm guitar, Burgess joined Cliff Hils on bass and the Flores Trio—consisting of Danny Flores on saxophone and piano, Gene Alden on drums, and lead guitarist Buddy Bruce—at a Hollywood studio for a recording session. The last tune they recorded, “Tequila,” was based on the Cuban mambo song “Como Mi Ritmo No Hay Dos” by Cachao. Essentially just a jam session by the Flores trio, the primarily instrumental tune contained just one lyric: “Tequila,” spoken three times.

Despite quite literally only existing to fill valuable airspace, “Tequila” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Chart in March 1958, knocking Elvis Presley’s “Don’t” from the top spot. Two months later, it won the trophy for Best Rhythm & Blues performance at the inaugural Grammy Awards.

“The youngsters loved it, and the parents hated us,” Dave Burgess said in the 2000 book Record Breakers and Makers, by John Broven. “We were the bad guys. We were gonna corrupt their kids with rock & roll.”

The Champs Lasted Less Than a Decade

Dave Burgess and the Champs never quite matched the ubiquity of “Tequila.” Their follow-up single, “El Rancho Rock,” peaked at No. 10 on Billboard’s U.S. R&B chart. They enjoyed moderate success with “Too Much Tequila” (1960) and “Tequila Twist” (1962), but ultimately disbanded in 1965.

In 2020, Burgess resurrected the Champs for a reunion album, Tequila Party. But their signature song has stood the test of time, enjoying a resurrection after Pee-wee Herman danced to it in the 1987 film Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Featured image via Anglin Funeral Home