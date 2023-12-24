Taylor Swift Moved by Single Mother’s Emotional TikTok: “It Reminds Me of Me and My Mom”

Taylor Swift recently responded to a mom on TikTok who shared how Swift’s music has brought her and her 9-year-old daughter together. The mom first shared she’s been a Swiftie for years and then went on to detail her relationship with her daughter.

“Hey Taylor, I’m Jenny,” the fan started in her video, explaining to her followers that it was specifically for Swift. “I’ve been a fan forever. We’re the same age, so I grew up with you. You, like, saved my life growing up,” she continued. “And now, I have a 9-year-old daughter who is … everything. And she looks up to you for everything, and your song ‘Mean’ is getting her through bullies at school.”

Jenny continued, “She has taken over the reins as No. 1 Swiftie, and earlier this year, we were talking about how good this year has been. And she was like ‘Mom, I’ve had more fun with you this year than ever before.’”

She began to tear up as she spoke about her newfound bond with her daughter, sharing that they saw Swift’s Eras Tour and the subsequent concert movie. “For my daughter to sit there and be like, ‘I’ve had the best year with you’ … I am a single mom; I work every day. That means so much to me,” Jenny explained. Still tearing up, she concluded, “I just wanted you to know that you have changed my mom heart, and have brought my daughter and I closer together,” and wished Swift a Merry Christmas.

Swift responded to the video in the comments, writing, “You just reminded me of why this year has been so special.” She continued, “I’m so moved by what you said. It reminds me of me and my mom and the memories we made at that age.”

Swift has previously been open about her close relationship with her mom through her music and in interviews. In a 2020 Variety interview where Swift spoke about her mom’s cancer diagnosis, she said, “Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom.” She continued, “But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.”

Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images