The Deep Cut Bruce Springsteen Lyric From This 2000s Vignette That the Boss Considers “Perfect”

Early in his career, Bruce Springsteen was inspired by the father of the modern lyric, Bob Dylan. Because of this, Springsteen worked on honing his lyricism. Though his lyrics are often shrouded under a danceable wall of sound, there is much there to dissect if someone is willing to put in the time. What sets Springsteen apart from someone like Dylan is his simplicity and relatability. Springsteen has never written anything that is too heady, but it touches the listener’s heart in a unique way nonetheless. Though Springsteen is a humble sort of rocker, he has given himself due praise for his songwriting. Find out which of his lyrics Springsteen considers to be “perfect” below.

The Bruce Springsteen Lyric He Considers Perfect

There are many Springsteen songs that could be considered “perfect.” From his era-defining tracks like “Born to Run” to his more intimate numbers like “Nebraska,” Springsteen has outdone himself again and again.

On top of writing stunning lyrics, his writing is relatable to most of his listeners. Being able to “shade in universal feelings” is what Springsteen considers the “secret” of songwriting.

“The secret of the songwriting,” Springsteen once said. “Was to get personal first, then you sort of shade in universal feelings. That’s what balances the songs. All experience is personal, so you have to start there. Then, if you can connect in what’s happening with everyone, the universality of an experience, then you’re creating that alchemy where your audience is listening to it. They’re hearing what they’re feeling inside, and they’re also feeling, ‘I’m not alone,’ you know? That’s what you’re trying to do.”

It’s a technique that isn’t accessible to every songwriter. Not everyone has the chops to be candid and draw on shared experience. This is just one of the things that sets Springsteen apart.

The “Perfect” Springsteen Lyric in “Girls In Their Summer Clothes”

In another conversation about songwriting, Springsteen spoke about which lyric he considered his best. His answer wasn’t very predictable. He didn’t choose any of the mega-hits he’s put out. Instead, he chose a song that won’t be familiar to casual listeners: “Girls In Their Summer Clothes.”

Downtown the store’s alive / As the evening’s underway / Things been a little tight / But I know they’re gonna turn my way was the line Springsteen called “perfect.” He felt it was a vignette that many of his listeners would relate to.

“I think people listening to that know who that guy is,” Springsteen once said. “I was interested in having a song where you get this classic image of a late summer, light on, in a small American town, and it’s perfect in a way that only occurs in pop songs – when the air is just right, where the sun’s sitting a certain way.”

This song isn’t typical Springsteen fare, and that’s what makes it stand out. Springsteen tried something new on for size while writing this track, and it produced one of his most visual lyrics to date.

