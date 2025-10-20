Kenny Loggins Demands His Song “Danger Zone” Be Removed From Trending AI Video

Kenny Loggins is not alright with the fact that President Donald Trump recently posted a divisive AI-generated video that used his hit 1986 song “Danger Zone” as its soundtrack without the singer/songwriter’s permission.

The clip was posted on the President’s Truth Social social-media platform on October 18. It featured a digitally animated depiction of Trump wearing a crown while flying a fighter jet labeled “King Trump” that dumps brown sludge or excrement on the heads of people taking part in the “No Kings” protest rallies. The rallies were held in many U.S. cities that day.

The “No Kings” protests were organized to unite people who are unhappy with the Trump administration’s policies and actions.

Loggins posted a lengthy message on his official website and social media pages expressing his displeasure over the president’s use of his song and the sentiments of the video.

“This is an unauthorized use of my performance of ‘Danger Zone,’” Loggins statement begins. “Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately.”

Kenny continues, “I can’t imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us. Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together. We’re all Americans, and we’re all patriotic. There is no ‘us and them’ – that’s not who we are, nor is it what we should be. It’s all of us. We’re in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us.”

More About “Danger Zone”

“Danger Zone” was written by composer Giorgio Moroder and lyricist Tom Whitlock for the 1986 blockbuster adventure film Top Gun. Loggins’ recording of the pop-rock tune appeared on the Top Gun soundtrack. It reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Danger Zone” also appeared in the 2022 sequel film, Top Gun: Maverick.

White House Response to Variety About Loggins’ Request

Variety reports that it sent a request to the White House for a comment about Loggins’ demand regarding the video. According to the website, the White House responded by sending a Top Gun-themed meme that read, “I feel the need for speed.”

According to CNN, more than 2,700 “No Kings” rallies were held across the U.S. on October 18. Total attendance was estimated to be nearly 7 million.

The BBC reported that protests also took place in a number of international cities outside the U.S. They included Toronto, London, Berlin, Madrid and Rome.

