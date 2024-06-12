The Deslondes to Add Extra Heat to Late Summer with New Album ‘Roll It Out’

Every year as the temperature rises, great albums seem to flood the market. Everyone wants to release “the album of the summer,” and many fans are already picking their favorite of the season. However, it might be a good decision to hold those judgments until the end of summer. The Deslondes’ next album Roll It Out will drop in early September. The first sample of the album, “Take Me Back” is available to stream everywhere today. Watch the official music video for the track below.

The Deslondes made a killer comeback in 2022 with Ways & Means. Now, the New Orleans-based band is following it up with an album that takes them back to their roots. The 13-song collection will hit streaming platforms and record stores on September 6 via New West Records.

John James Tourville on the Deslondes’ New Album

Multi-instrumentalist John James Tourville spoke about Roll It Out in a statement. “It reminds me of back when we were starting out before we were even the Deslondes—back when we were the Tumbleweeds,” he shared. “It’s like we’re moving forward to get to where we were.”

The Deslondes didn’t start as a band. Instead, it all started when a handful of friends who happened to be musicians and songwriters started hanging out in New Orleans. Before long, they started making music together. They’ve nurtured that natural chemistry over the years and it shines through on Roll It Out.

“When you’re in the middle of wrapping up an album, it’s easy to get lost in the details and deadlines and lose sight of the footsteps, friends, and experiences that brought you to where you’re at and what you’re working on,” said Deslondes guitarist Sam Doores. “When Joshua Shoemaker told me he had just unearthed a bunch of footage from wayyyy back in the day, I agreed that would suit the song perfectly. I’m very grateful to Joshua for taking all of this footage in the first place and now for dusting it off,” he added.

“The video brings back so many fond memories of our early years coming together as a band and I’m proud to say that we all still love making music and laughing together,” Doores said of the finished product.

Roll It Out Tracklist and Pre-Order Info

Roll It Out will be available on all streaming platforms, CD, and standard black vinyl. Additionally, a limited & hand-numbered 001-200 Coke Bottle Clear vinyl edition will be available via Vinyl Me, Please. A limited to 300 splatter color vinyl edition will be available via Vinyl Cup. A limited “Orleans Orange” color vinyl edition will be available via Independent Retailers worldwide and is available for pre-order now via New West Records.

Tracklist:

“Hold on Liza” “Take Me Back” “Lies I’ve Told” “I’ll Do It” “Grand Junction” “Find the Ground” “Pour Another Round” “Old Plank Road” “Who Really Loses” “Go Out Tonight” “Mercury on Parade” “Line to Go” “Drifter’s Wife”

Featured Image by Bobbi Rich