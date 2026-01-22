The Doors’ Robby Krieger to Revisit His Band’s Archival 1966 Live Album at Upcoming Los Angeles-Area Concert

The Doors’ Robby Krieger celebrated his 80th birthday on January 8. The lauded guitarist already had a couple of upcoming concerts lined up with his solo band in the Los Angeles area this year, and he has now confirmed plans for another special show.

Krieger’s newly announced concert will take place on April 29 at the famed Sunset Strip club the Whisky a Go Go in West, Hollywood, California. According to a post on Robby’s social media pages, the show will feature him playing all The Doors’ greatest hits, as well as the band’s entire archival live album London Fog 1966. As-yet-unannounced special guests also will be performing at the event.

London Fog 1966, which was released in December 2016, features the earliest known live recording of the band. A Doors fan and UCLA film student named Nettie Peña used a reel-to-reel tape recorder to capture the performance in May 1966 at the London Fog, a West Hollywood club where the band had a steady gig.

The album featured two original songs that later appeared on Doors album—“Strange Days” and “You Make Me Real.” It also included several blues and rock and roll covers—B.B King’s “Rock Me Baby,” Big Joe Williams’ “Baby, Please Don’t Go,” Wilson Pickett’s “Don’t Fight It,” Muddy Waters’ “I’m Your Hoochie Coochie Man,” and Little Richard’s “Lucille.”

Tickets for Krieger’s April 29 concert are on sale now at TicketWeb.com.

Krieger’s Other Confirmed 2026 Shows

Robby’s two previously announced shows are scheduled for February 27 at Grove of Anaheim in Anaheim, California, and on March 28 at the Whisky a Go Go. Opening both concerts will be Tripform, an electronic jam band featuring late Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek’s son, Pablo.

The March 28 show, which is being billed as an 80th birthday celebration for Krieger, will feature some surprise guests. The concert is officially sold out, but you may still want to check a verified ticket resale outlet, such as StubHub.

More About Krieger’s 80th Birthday

Not surprisingly, Krieger also celebrated his milestone birthday at a special private event held on the actual date, January 8. Founding Doors drummer John Densmore revealed in a social media post that he attended the bash, as did famed 1969 Woodstock festival emcee Chip Monck.

In addition, Jane’s Addiction drummer Stepen Perkins posted a video clip of him playing The Doors’ “Roadhouse Blues” with Robby at the party.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)