The Eagles Member the Band Called the “Lyric Police”

Being in a band means finding and fulfilling a specific role for the greater good of the ensemble, whether that’s instrumentally, business-wise, or, in the Eagles’ case, someone being the “lyric police.” While the term might seem a bit unusual, with such enduring songs like “Hotel California” and “Desperado,” clearly, the Eagles’ attention to their lyrics paid off in the long run.

And besides—the member who the band lovingly calls the “lyric police” said he learned it from his bandmates, so they couldn’t really complain too much.

The Eagles Member Who Is The “Lyric Police”

In an early 2001 interview with Classic Rock magazine, the Eagles discussed their upcoming record, Long Road Out of Eden, the band’s interesting stories from the road, and what each musician contributes to the iconic rock group. The band had just kicked Don Felder out of the group, leaving the interview to remaining members Glenn Frey, Joe Walsh, Don Henley, and Timothy Schmit.

When asked to define each musician’s specific role in the group, Frey said, “Oh, that’s easy! I’m the rhythm guitar player, piano player, and arranger. Joe is the lead guitar player. Timothy is the high-singing bass player. And Don is the drummer, the main singer, and the lyric police.”

Schmit provided his own testimony as to why they referred to Henley as the “lyric police.” “One time, before we recorded Hell Freezes Over, I went over to see Don and Glenn. We had the basic idea for a song, “People Can Change.” I had a whole legal pad full of ideas. And you know how your second-grade teacher used to take a red pen to mark your work and cross things off? That’s what Don did! I didn’t take offense to it. He’s good at what he does.”

Don Henley Said His Bandmates Inspired Him To Take On That Role

Having a band member edit your lyrical ideas with a red pen like a critical school teacher takes some considerable setting aside of one’s ego. But according to the band’s “lyric policeman,” Don Henley, his bandmates are responsible for him taking on that role within the band. “What I learned about lyrics and rejecting lyrics, I learned from Glenn [Frey] and [Eagles collaborators] J.D. Souther and Jackson Browne,” he explained.

“So, it’s just coming back to haunt them. They made me the opinionated p**** that I am today!” Henley told Classic Rock. And while Henley might be the only one with the nickname of a lyrical law enforcement officer, he added that Frey does a good job of editing their songs’ words, too. “Glenn’s pretty good at policing lyrics himself. Sometimes, I will defer. We all get too close to things to see them sometimes. If I get stuck, he’s great at unsticking.”

Part of that collaborative songwriting process means making sure the right people are in the band and the wrong ones are out of it. And indeed, this was something the Eagles were actively working through during the time of their Classic Rock interview. The musicians kept a modest amount of distance between themselves and the departure of the Eagles’ ex-guitarist, Don Felder. Still, Henley admitted that he thought it would be a positive thing for the group overall.

“I think the band will be more creative,” he said. “I think this will spark a whole new round of songwriting and bring back some joy and camaraderie that has been absent for a long time.”

Photo by Richard Hartog/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images