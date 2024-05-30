Though the Eagles had a tumultuous time in their heyday, they delivered some timeless songs in the rock space. We’d find it hard to imagine any of the Eagles members would have much to regret creatively, but there might be some lingering wishes in terms of the bandmates’ relationship with one another. According to Don Felder, he has just one regret. Find out what that is, below.

The Regret Don Felder Has About His Time With the Eagles

Felder wishes he had handled any tensions between him and his bandmates better. Felder was a part of the inciting incident behind the band’s 1980 breakup. During a show in Long Beach, California, Felder and Glenn Frey got into a confrontation due to some off-color remarks from Felder. In the end, it was fiery enough to cause the band to call it quits. Read more about that fateful night at the related link, below.

Flash forward to 2001, Felder was fired from the group. Conflict amongst the bandmates boiled over and caused division within the rock outfit. Felder found out he was getting paid less than his bandmates. After several lawsuits, the matter was settled out of court. Despite his anger back then, Felder wishes he had handled matters with his bandmates more civilly–particularly following the death of Frey.

“I have no animosity towards any of those guys, especially Glenn,” Felder once said. “He’s gone, and I regret that I didn’t have the opportunity to sit down with him and just have a good human relationship.

We were like a family when we first got together, and the bigger it got and the more famous and the more money and the more drugs we were all taking, the harder it got,” Felder continued. “There was a point when I first joined the band…we just needed to take a break. I gotta say there’s some wisdom in that, but the result of doing that non-stop, 11 and a half months out of the year, is that you just get worn down at every nerve.”

(Photo by RB/Redferns)