The Eiffels New Dance Floor Anthem “Collide”

The Eiffels new track is an indie dance rock anthem with a touch of gothic cool. Drawing comparisons to everyone from Interpol and Bloc Party to Joy Division and The Cure, “Collide” gives us the feeling The Eiffels are ready for the night life again.

Frontman, Sean Ulbs, describes the song as “…a love letter to the dance floor. It’s about L.A. nights spent in dark rooms with strangers. People who are different in every way, but all singing the same words, moving to the same rhythm.”

Stream The Eiffels’ new vision of the night now: http://smarturl.it/TheEiffelsCollide

For more of Sean Ulbs and The Eiffels, check out their recent interviews with American Songwriter’s Bringin’ it Backwards Podcast with Group Love and Plain White T’s.

