The Ex-Bandmate George Harrison Would Have Worked With Post-Beatles Split Might Surprise You

Each musician in The Beatles seemed to occupy a specific role within the band that worked with everyone else’s in a very specific way: Paul McCartney and John Lennon were the principal songwriters and biggest egos in the room, George Harrison was ready to jump at the chance of showing off his musical prowess but complacent with the idea that it might not happen at all, and Ringo Starr, of course, was the steady backbeat, just happy to be there.

When the band finally split after a lengthy and contentious separation, these roles lived on, informing the likelihood of potential reunions, rebandings, and so on. For battling stars like McCartney and Lennon, chances of a post-Beatles reunion seemed dismal at best, but George Harrison was open to reconvening with one of his ex-bandmates in particular. And indeed, his choice might surprise you.

George Harrison Was Willing To Reunite With One Beatle

George Harrison hit the ground running when the Beatles officially disbanded. His 1970 post-Beatles solo debut, All Things Must Pass, was the most successful album an ex-Beatle had released thus far and featured hits like “My Sweet Lord” and “Isn’t It a Pity.” So, even if discussions about a Fab Four reunion were in the works, it’s not like he needed to return to his old band—one that arguably overlooked his creative contributions for much of their tenure together—to feel good about himself, musically speaking.

Still, Harrison kept the door open for reconvening with one Beatle in particular, who, perhaps surprisingly, was John Lennon. The two guitarists didn’t have the smoothest relationship during their time in The Beatles, but it was notably better than Harrison’s relationship with Paul McCartney. Speaking at a 1974 press conference, Harrison said, “I’d rather have Willie Weeks on bass than Paul McCartney. That’s the truth, with all respect to Paul. Paul is a fine bass player. But he’s a bit overpowering at times,” per Guitar Player.

“John’s gone through all of his scene,” Harrison continued. “He’s like me. He’s come back around. To tell the truth, I’d join a band with John Lennon any day. But I couldn’t join a band with Paul McCartney. It’s nothing personal. It’s from a musical point of view.”

At the time of Harrison’s press conference, he had already collaborated with Lennon as a session player on the 1970 album, Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band, Lennon’s 1971 album, Imagine, and Ringo by Ringo Starr from 1973. McCartney, who was busy with his new band, Wings, was not involved in any of these albums.

One Fab Four Reunion Went Without Saying

George Harrison spent much of his time in the Beatles dealing with John Lennon’s condescending, overlooking attitude toward the younger guitar player, which is why it’s somewhat surprising he would have been willing to work with Lennon post-Beatles split. One reunion that occurred often and in many forms (and, in a way, went without saying) was Harrison’s continued relationship with Ringo Starr. The drummer was, after all, the affable glue that kept the band together from behind his upstage kit. He had no beef with Harrison, so Harrison had no reason not to keep playing with him.

Harrison was incredibly fond of Starr, comparing himself to the drummer in a later interview. “We’ve grown for so many years, grown up together and as a drummer, I know Ringo is a great drummer but he is bad. He doesn’t practice. But it doesn’t seem to matter. He just picks up the drumsticks. For my songs, he’s very good because he listens to the song once and knows exactly what to play. He was the kind of drummer who never liked drum solos. He just plays, keeps good time, and he instinctively knows when there’s a little piece that needs a fill.”

“It’s the same with me,” he continued. “People will call me a guitar player, and in a way, I am a guitar player. But I never practice. There’s years and years in my life where I never pick the guitar up except to make a record. But I know I could be quite good.”

