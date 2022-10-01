The Flaming Lips to Issue 20th Anniversary Box Set of ‘Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots’

Yoshimi is back to battle the pink robots in a style fit only for a 20th-anniversary celebration.

Comprised of an assortment of rarities from B-sides and demos to remixes and radio sessions, The Flaming Lips are issuing a box set in honor of the 20th year of their 2002 classic album, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.

The limited edition deluxe anniversary set includes 5 LPs on baby pink vinyl, two live albums, and two records made up of exclusive content, such as covers of Pink Floyd’s “Lucifer Sam” and “Breathe,” Radiohead’s “Knives Out,” and Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.” There are 56 tracks in the box set, 30 of which are previously unreleased with 40 that have never before been pressed to vinyl.

A digital version along with the 6 CD set is scheduled to arrive Nov. 25, the exclusive 5 LP package will follow next April 14. The band’s best-selling release, Yoshimi, was certified Gold with over 700,000 copies sold.

In 2023, the Flaming Lips will perform the album in its entirety at London’s Eventim Apollo in April and at the Anthem in Washington, D.C. in May.

Revisit Part 1 of the title track and get an idea of what to expect from the box set, below.

LP 1 – Original Album

Side 1

Fight Test One More Robot/Sympathy 3000-21 Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Part 1 Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Part 2 In The Morning Of The Magicians



Side 2

Ego Tripping At The Gates of Hell Are You A Hypnotist It’s Summertime Do You Realize?? All We Have Is Now Approaching Pavonis Mons By Balloon

LP 2 – Demos+

Side 3

All My Life – Morning Of The Magicians (Demo) Ego Tripping Part 2 or 3 (Demo) Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Demo) Hypnotist: Early Version (Demo) Epic Systems Delirium (Demo) In The Morning Of The Magicians (Demo)



Side 4

Do You Realize?? 1st Chords Wayne (Demo) Do You Realize?? Steven New Part (Demo) Fight Test: Primitive Demo With Helium Voice If I Go Mad/Funeral In My Head (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 1) Syrtis Major (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 1)

LP 3 – Non-LP+

Side 5

Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Japanese Version) SpongeBob & Patrick Confront The Psychic Wall Of Energy (From The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie) Seven Nation Army (From LateNightTales: The Flaming Lips) Go (Sparklehorse with The Flaming Lips) (Alternative Version from The Flaming Lips Archives) The Deterioration Of The Fight Or Flight Response (B-Side of Fight Test UK CD 1) Fight Test (Live on WXRT)

Side 6

Do You Realize?? (Live on CD 101) Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (AOL Session) Waitin’ For A Superman (Live on WXPN) In The Morning Of The Magicians (Live on KCRW) White Christmas (Live on WXPN) The Golden Path (The Chemical Brothers, Feat The Flaming Lips)

LP 4 – Radio Sessions

Side 7

Suspicious Minds (Live on Cover-ed) Assassination Of The Sun (Live on BBC Radio 1) Maida Vale Session July 2002 Can’t Get You Out Of My Head (Live on BBC Radio 1) Maida Vale Session July 2002 Do You Realize?? (Live on BBC Radio 1) Maida Vale Session July 2002 One More Robot (Live on BBC Radio 1) Maida Vale Session July 2002

Side 8

Do You Realize?? (Live on KEXP) Aug 5, 2002 One More Robot (Live on KEXP) Aug 5, 2002 Can’t Get You Out Of My Head (Live on KEXP) Aug 5, 2002 Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Live on KEXP) Aug 5, 2002 Breathe (Live on XFM) June 26, 2003 Ego Tripping At The Gates of Hell (Live on XFM) Nov 11, 2003 Sunship Balloons (Live on XFM) Nov 11, 2003

LP 5 – Radio Sessions+

Side 9

Fight Test (Live on XFM) June 26, 2003 Thank You Jack White (Live on XFM) June 26, 2003 Do You Realize?? (Live on XFM) July 11, 2002 One More Robot (Live on XFM) July 11, 2002 Can’t Get You Out Of My Head (Live on XFM) July 11, 2002

Side 10

Ego Tripping At The Gates of Hell (Live on BBC Radio 1) Oct 31, 2003 BBC Janice Long Show Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots (Live on BBC Radio 1) Oct 31, 2003 BBC Janice Long Show Sunship Balloons (Live on BBC Radio 1) Oct 31, 2003 BBC Janice Long Show Up Above The Daily Hum (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 2) Xanthe Terra (B-Side of Do You Realize?? UK CD 2)

Photo credit: Blake Studdard/Warner Records