New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From Charlie Puth, Arctic Monkeys, Joss Stone, a-ha, and More

1. “Silver Blue Jellyfish” by Hector Tellez Jr

This is a name to remember. The Cuban rocker has a voice to memorize and guitar prowess to praise. While this track marks his first single ahead of his new album, which will drop in early 2023, he already has a number of big-name co-signs, from Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic to R.E.M.’s Peter Buck. Check out the new single below.

2. “Somebody To Love” by Jacob Collier

One of the best guitar players on Planet Earth, Jacob Collier took a left turn and recently released a new live album of piano ballads, showcasing range and great musical taste. Here, we wanted to highlight Collier’s version of Queen’s “Somebody To Love,” recorded live in Lisbon. Check it out below.

3. “Filthy” by Ayron Jones

Speaking of six-string standouts, Ayron Jones sits atop (or near the top) of that list. The Pacific Northwest rocker released his latest music video for his newest single, “Filthy.” While the song is stellar, the video tells an excellent story in just a few minutes. Definitely worth the watch.

4. “Body Paint” by Arctic Monkeys

One of the best rock bands on the globe, the U.K.-born Arctic Monkeys released their newest track earlier this week, “Body Paint.” And the tantalizing new work portends the band’s forthcoming new album, The Car, which is set for release on Friday October 21st. Check it out here below.

5. “Nothing Changed” by Quavo x Takeoff

Two-thirds of the award-winning rap outfit Migos, Quavo, and Takeoff have released their latest collaborative single, “Nothing Changed.” The track features their signature back and forth, staccato lyricism, and marks yet a new chapter in the platinum-selling artists’ careers. It also portends a new album, Only Built For Infinity Links, which is set to drop on October 7. Check it out below.

6. “Charlie Be Quiet” by Charlie Puth

The current American Songwriter cover artist, Charlie Puth, has released his latest new single, “Charlie Be Quiet!” which portends the standout songwriter’s next LP, Charlie, which is set to drop on October 7. Check out the clever new song below and read our cover story HERE.

7. “Time After Time” by Herb Alpert

One of the most successful musicians of all time, Herb Alpert has the distinction of being perhaps the only artist to ever out-sell the Beatles at the height of their fame. This week, Alpert released his latest LP, Sunny Side Of The Street, and to celebrate that, we wanted to share his rendition of the song, “Time After Time,” which you can check out below.

8. “Outside” by Tank and The Bangas

The New Orleans standouts released their latest LP, Red Balloon, earlier this year. Now the genre-hybrid band of musical goodness has dropped its latest offering, the new single, “Outside,” which you can check out below. Check it out ahead of their upcoming residency at Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City.

9. “White Christmas” by Joss Stone

The popular and acclaimed artist Joss Stone has released her first-ever Christmas album, Merry Christmas, Love, and to celebrate the achievement, Stone has released a new rendition of the classic holiday track “White Christmas.” It features her lilting vocals and bright sensibilities.

10. “Heartbeat” by Shawn Mendes

Beloved songwriter and performer Shawn Mendes released his latest single, “Heartbeat.” The new song will appear in the end title of Sony Pictures’ upcoming live-action/CGI musical comedy Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, out in theaters on October 7. Check out the new song from the platinum-selling artist below.

11. “ancestress” by Bjork

Not only is Bjork a musical genre unto herself, but the legendary Icelandic artist recently released her latest single, “ancestress,” ahead of her new album, Fossora, which is also now out. Check out the new work from the nature-loving, supremely superlative musical visionary below.

12. “Burning” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The acclaimed band Yeah Yeah Yeahs released their first album in nine years this week. The LP, Cool It Down, features the new track, “Burning,” which the band recently played on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Check out the recent live performance from the beloved band below.

13. “Can One Man Save the World” by Five For Fighting

Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer John Ondrasik (aka Five For Fighting) shared a recent performance of his new single, “Can One Man Save the World,” which is inspired by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It also features one of Chris Cornell’s favorite guitars, which is part of an action for the people of Ukraine. Check it out in the tweet below.

Pls share our performance of "Can One Man Save the World" w @petethorn playing one of Chris Cornell's fave guitars. Pete and Vicky Cornell generously donated Pete's guitar to @SaveOurAllies for auction to help the people of Ukraine! Auction ends tomorrow! https://t.co/YUp0F8v4ZS pic.twitter.com/4IkACoLb8l — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) September 30, 2022

14. “You Have What it Takes” by a-ha

Norwegian new wave band a-ha released the new video for their single “You Have What It Takes” ahead of the Oslo-born band’s new LP, True North, which is set to drop on October 21. Check out the thoughtful and lovely new offering below.

15. “Beep” by M. I.A.

The hitmaker M.I.A. recently announced that her newest album, Beep, is set to release on October 14. With that, she shared her latest single—the album’s new title track—which you can check out from the “Paper Planes” star below.

16. “Unholy” by Sam Smith

Boasting one of the most beautiful voices in the world, the U.K.-based Sam Smith shared his latest music video for his latest single “Unholy,” which features the popular songwriter and quick performer Kim Petras. Check out the head-tilting new track below.

17. “Space Rabbit” by Freddie Gibbs

The talented rapper Freddie Gibbs released his latest album this week, $oul $old $eparately. With it came the new single and accompanying music video for the song “Space Rabbit.” Check out the clever new song and the quirky new video from the lyricist below.

18. “The Plug” by The Isley Brothers

The legendary group released their latest single, “The Plug,” featuring the rapper 2 Chainz. The new single portends a new album from the soulful artists, Make Me Say It Again Girl, which also dropped this week. Check out the new offering from The Isley Brothers below.