The magic of Shania Twain lies in her relatability. She was speaking to womanhood in ways that artists had seldom done before. Her audience found her refreshing at the beginning of her career and they continue to celebrate her candidness now.

To celebrate that affinity, we’re taking a look at her norm-bending track, “Honey, I’m Home.” This song flips traditional gender roles on their head. Uncover the meaning behind this Twain hit, below.

Behind the Meaning of Shania Twain’s Norm-Bending Track “Honey, I’m Home”

The car won’t start, it’s falling apart

I was late for work and the boss got smart

My pantyline shows, got a run in my hose

My hair went flat, man I hate that

Just when I thought things couldn’t get worse

I realized I forgot my purse

With all this stress I must confess

This could be worse than PMS

Twain made this song with her then-husband/producer, Mutt Lange. That connection makes this song about domestic needs all the more impactful. Twain plays off the traditional idea of a husband coming home to his doting wife, expecting his favorite things to be awaiting him after a long day at work. Twain brings in the female perspective, modernizing it for her audience of working women.

Honey, I’m home and I had a hard day

Pour me a cold one and oh, by the way

Rub my feet, gimme something to eat

Fix me up my favorite treat

Twain stressed the “i’m” in “Honey, I’m home” as a way of flipping the script. While that phrase has been uttered by many a man in media over the years, Twain does what she does best and advocates for an empowered womanhood.

I broke a nail opening the mail

I cursed out loud ’cause it hurt like hell

This job’s a pain, it’s so mundane

It sure don’t stimulate my brain

What’s great about Twain’s brand of feminism is how feminine it is. She doesn’t shy away from “girly” attributes in favor of “stronger” male traits. She uses her femininity as her tool kit for success.

Revisit this Twain hit, below.

Photo by Beth Gwinn/Redferns