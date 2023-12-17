The Four Most Passionate Music Fandoms

Fandom in a modern setting is more than an interest, it’s a lifestyle. From spending countless hours online connecting with other friends to going out to shows to streaming endless hours of an artists music, these four fandoms below are deeply committed to their craft.

Videos by American Songwriter

4. Directioners

Though One Direction is now defunct, we’d be remiss if we didn’t highlight the unparalleled efforts the Directioners gave while the five-piece was still together. From taking over towns to sold-out shows and live streams, there was nothing the Directioners couldn’t accomplish. Even now that the band isn’t together, the passion of the Directioners is still well accounted for online.

(Photo by David Mariuz/Getty Images)

3. The Beyhive

The fervor of the Beyhive was on display this summer during Beyoncé‘s Renaissance tour. They came out in their thousands, decked out in chrome outfits, to see Queen Bey on her highly buzzed-about trek. From their collective silence on “Energy” to their passionate screams to any other songs, the Beyhive knows how to party. They more than proved it during their trip to Club Renaissance.

(Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

2. BTS Army

K-Pop fans are some of the most passionate fans in music today. Really fans of any band from that crop could find a comfortable home on this list, but if we had to pick one standout overall, it would be the BTS Army. BTS was one of the first K-Pop bands to make major waves in the U.S. Their fans are largely to thank for that. They made pushes to earn the group every single award they were up for, furthering their prestige away from home.

(Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

1. The Swifties

Of course, the No. 1 spot had to go to the Swifties. They are a formidable force, as evident by Taylor Swift‘s 2023 takeover of the world. They vote for her in awards, stream her music on an endless loop, go all out for her concerts, and more. The Swifties are the model for modern fandom.

[RELATED: A Look at the Phenomenon of Taylor Swift’s Fanbase: the Swifties]

(Photo by Seth Herald/Getty Images)

Featured photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images