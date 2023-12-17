Elton John, the “Ultimate Psychiatrist”: Bernie Taupin Lauds Friendship With “Rocket Man” Hitmaker

When thinking about the legendary Elton John, most tend to focus on his massive success on stage. Throughout his career, the hitmaker sold over 300 million albums worldwide. He even went on to win numerous awards including five Grammys, a Tony Award, and even a Dinsey Legend Award. He was also knighted and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While celebrating the legacy of the icon, his friend and writing partner, Bernie Taupin, gave John a new title—therapist.

For over five decades, Taupin and John worked closely together. So, it is safe to say that the songwriter knows the “I’m Still Standing” singer better than most. Not only did he write about his friendship with the singer in his book Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton and Me, but Taupin admitted that whenever he is struggling, he simply calls John.

Discussing his career and friendship with John, Taupin said, “If you need to get something off your trust, he’s the first person you need to go to to get some easy answers. He is a complete constant. You can always rely on him. And I certainly did back in the early days, back in our formative years when we first got together. I certainly leaned on him, not that he was incredibly worldly, but he was certainly more socially adept than I was at the time.”

Referring to him as the “ultimate psychiatrist”, Taupin continued to praise his friend, insisting that John “took care of me and made sure that I wasn’t abused by the cynical mindset of others that might have viewed me as being a little wet around the ears and green. when l actually really wasn’t. I was far more Intelligent than they give me credit for.”

The One Thing Elton John Is Addicted To

Although well-versed in the trappings of the world now, John and Taupin remain friends who continue to keep in touch. The songwriter joked about how the musical legend is addicted to FaceTime. “I still talk to him regularly, and now that he’s addicted to FaceTime, it’s nice to be able to see him rather than just hear him, because in that way you sort of feel like if he calls you in the morning, you feel like you actually saw him in the morning.”

While John moves away from the stage, it seems he continues to hold those friendships made throughout his career close.

(Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)