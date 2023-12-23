American Songwriter’s Top 16 Tours of 2023 

In what was a record-shattering year for touring, the top 10 treks in 2023 accounted for a combined gross of $3.8 billion, or a prodigious 41.5% of the overall box-office take from the top 100 tours, according to Pollstar. And for the first time in 15 years, two women led the way at the top of the touring chart—Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. Swift’s Eras Tour and Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour are among the favorites of the year as chosen by American Songwriter‘s panel of writers and reviewers. In no particular order, what follows is our list of the top 16 tours of 2023.

Videos by American Songwriter

Eagles, The Long Goodbye Tour

“We’re gonna play until we can’t,” said Joe Walsh. Though the Eagles already had their Farewell 1 Tour—which ran from 2003 through 2006—two decades later the band revealed their Long Goodbye Final Tour, which kicked off in the fall of 2023 and has been extended with additional dates in 2024. Featuring the Eagles’ Walsh, Don Henley, and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, the initial leg of the tour wrapped up in November, but the Eagles may run their final tour well into 2025. “We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round,” said the Eagles. — Tina Benitez-Eves

KISS, The End of the Road World Tour

On January 30, 1973, KISS played their very first show at the Popcorn Club in Queens, New York. More than five decades later, on December 2, the band played the final show of their career where it all began, in their hometown of New York City. The band’s back-to-back dates at Madison Square Garden (December 1-2) marked the end of one era and the beginning of KISS’ next. At the end of their final live performance after 50 years, the band revealed their new era in digital form, as avatars. — Tina Benitez-Eves

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie, Give Up & Transatlanticism 20th Anniversary Tour

Celebrating 20 years since releasing perhaps his two most famous albums—Give Up from The Postal Service and Transatlanticism from Death Cab for Cutie—Ben Gibbard went on tour with not one but two bands this summer, playing giant stadiums like Madison Square Garden and his hometown Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Pulling double duty, Gibbard rocked the stages with the likes of Jenny Lewis and his Death Cab cohorts. It was one for the ages and one many music fans from the mid-2000s adored. — Jake Uitti

P!nk and Brandi Carlile, Summer Carnival

This empowering spectacle of a music tour brought together two giants in music, the pop star P!nk and Americana star Brandi Carlile. Though their music differs in genre and style, their messages are similar: do the right thing and be accepting of all people. As such, P!nk recently made headlines for the shows she played in Florida, giving out hundreds of books that have been banned in the state. Isn’t that what music is all about, in many ways? Rebellion? If so, P!nk and Brandi knocked the assignment out of the proverbial park. — Jake Uitti

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Eras Tour

I mean, it had to make the list, didn’t it? Unarguably, the Eras Tour was the biggest tour of 2023. Taylor Swift proved she was more than worthy of her buzz with the nearly three-hour, career-spanning show. Fans fought tooth and nail to get tickets to this tour and, once they got them, they proved their devotion through elaborate costumes, unbridled singalongs, and earthquake-level energy. Swift returned the favor, giving it her all through rain, stifling heat, and any other hurdles Mother Nature hurled at her. Swift is one of the most impressive performers in the pop scene today. Look no further for evidence of that fact than her Eras Tour. — Alex Hopper

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Jonas Brothers, Five Albums. One Night. The Tour

The Jonas Brothers had their own Eras Tour of sorts this year. Their Five Albums. One Night. The Tour trekked a course through their dynamic career. Most of their albums were represented throughout their show, made possible by the use of anthem-heavy mashups and quick nods to fan favorites. The trio has covered a lot of ground over the last decade or so. They’ve been Disney Channel ingenues. They’ve been pop-punk rockers. They’ve been soulful crooners. They’ve been retro-influenced pop icons. All of those career shifts were brought together under one roof during this tour. It was a master class on how to endure the changing tides of the music industry. — Alex Hopper

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones Tour

Nearly 20 years into her career, Carrie Underwood continues to be on top of her game. She proved that with her Denim & Rhinestones Tour that swept the nation in 2022 and 2023. American Songwriter was in attendance at her show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena this past March, and in typical Underwood fashion, she blew us away. The innovative production featured a digitized choir, pyrotechnics, flames, and more, all of which made for a mystifying show. But the most awe-inspiring aspect was Underwood’s voice. Even with the high-caliber production value, Underwood knows fans are showing up to hear that voice, and she delivered full-throttle on the Denim & Rhinestones Tour. Whether she’s belting out an unbelievable note at the end of “Church Bells” or holding a string of notes during “Cry Pretty,” Underwood’s voice is simply incomparable, which is what made her Denim & Rhinestones Tour one of the best of 2023. — Cillea Houghton

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Peter Gabriel, i/o The Tour

Who else tours their first album of new music in 21 years before it’s even released, playing songs most of the audience doesn’t know? Leave it to the iconic Gabriel to deliver a brain-frying, sight-and-sound experience that pushes all boundaries while staying true to the edgy and wildly creative sensibilities that have made him a legendary artist. Longtime fans got their dose of “Sledgehammer” hits but Gabriel’s visionary show included most of i/o in its two-hour length, lots of between-song explanations, and enough mind-blowing theatrics and jaw-dropping projections to tide followers over until his next go-round, whenever that is. — Hal Horowitz

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton, Death Wish Tour

It didn’t make headlines but this alliance between two roots rockers—following a collaborative EP and album—pushed both into fresh territory while highlighting their blues, country, and hard-rocking influences. Any evening that kicks off with a roaring cover of the MC5’s notorious “Kick Out the Jams” is setting the bar high. Yet Fish and Dayton tore into a rollicking, roaring two-hour show featuring tracks from their joint recordings and some from their own catalogs, feeding off each other’s energy and delivering a rousing concert. — Hal Horowitz

Photo: YouTube

Paul McCartney, Got Back Tour

At age 81, McCartney shows more dedication, desire, and duration than most musicians half his age. His three-hour shows frame the essentials in the musical hero’s career, courtesy of his replays of Beatles classics and his own well-etched solo catalog. He obviously doesn’t need the cash but continues to tour relentlessly simply for the love of it. True to form, his extended Got Back excursion found him situated securely in the present and fearlessly facing the future. — Lee Zimmerman

Vince Herman Band Tour

Some 33 years after founding the much-loved jam band Leftover Salmon, Vince Herman released an album of his own in 2022, Enjoy the Ride, and hit the road to play a batch of songs developed in his new Nashville home. Although his solo sound could be considered a bit of a departure from the Salmons’ style, he was intent on sharing essential ingredients of country music, bluegrass, Cajun influences, and honky tonk ballads. As a result, his performances came across as fresh, fun, and easily engaging. — Lee Zimmerman

Graham Nash, Sixty Years of Songs and Stories Tour

With a career that spans nearly 60 years, Graham Nash had plenty of material to draw from for his current tour, sharing songs that date back to his work with The Hollies, through his legendary efforts with both Crosby, Stills & Nash and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and into the present with his individual outings. It’s somewhat surprising that he added solo offerings from each of his CSN compatriots—particularly Crosby, with whom he had become estranged. Nash’s three-piece band was well up to the task, with two of the musicians adding harmonies and doubling on practically every instrument imaginable. — Lee Zimmerman

Old Dominion, No Bad Vibes Tour

Old Dominion proved why they’re the six-time CMA and ACM Group of the Year during their 2023 No Bad Vibes Tour. Each night, the setlist was a dynamic one that spanned their catalog of hits and showcased their adept songwriting. The band took audience requests throughout the trek, making every night different. Whether it was an old fan favorite like “Wrong Turns” or Memory Lane’s “Different About You,” the band showcased their versatility and musicianship at each concert date. — Annie Reuter

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

John Mayer, Solo Acoustic Arena Tour

John Mayer’s more than 20-year catalog was on full display during his 2023 Solo Acoustic Arena Tour. For two hours each night, the Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and guitarist proved he’s an adept one-man band. Throughout the evening, Mayer alternated between multiple acoustic and electric guitars as well as piano and harmonica while performing his catalog of hits like “My Stupid Mouth” and “Daughters” alongside deep cuts “Shouldn’t Matter but It Does,” and “Stop This Train.” He served as the sole artist on stage, save a surprise collaboration here and there during the trek. — Annie Reuter

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images



Beyoncé, Renaissance World Tour

Comparable only to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in size, records broken, and cultural impact,

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour was one of the biggest musical events of 2023. The highly anticipated trek pushed the boundaries of live performances, evolving a simple concert into a theatrical event. Each tour stop lasted nearly three hours, taking concertgoers through multiple acts thematically centered around her extensive discography of hits. From stunning set designs to intricate choreography, Beyoncé’s attention to detail shines in every aspect of the production. Unsurprisingly, the tour—which marked Beyoncé’s first in five years—is now one of the best-selling of all time. — Lorie Liebig

Stevie Nicks, 2023 World Tour

At 75 years old, Stevie Nicks is still one of rock and roll’s most in-demand touring artists. The beloved singer/songwriter spent most of 2023 on the road, selling out venues across the U.S. and overseas. Along with an extensive solo tour, Nicks joined Billy Joel for their acclaimed “Two Icons, One Night” co-headlining trek. If you attended any of these dates, you’d be among a mix of fans ranging from longtime Fleetwood Mac devotees to eager Gen Z listeners who still connect with Nicks’ witchy and heartfelt performances. Each time she took the stage, Nicks delivered a retrospective of hits from her influential career, repeatedly proving why she’s become a genuine pop culture phenomenon. — Lorie Liebig

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for ABA

Main image: Taylor Swift photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Paul McCartney photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Pink photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images, Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images.