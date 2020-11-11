The Go-Go’s, Runaways lead vocalist Cherie Currie, drummer Cindy Blackman Santana and Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee are among this year’s diverse honorees at the 2021 She Rocks Awards, scheduled for Friday, January 22, 2021 at 6:30 PT in a virtual format. The annual event, typically held during the NAMM music convention, pays tribute to women in all fields of the music industry who display leadership and stand out as role models. Lzzy Hale of Halestorm will host, and pre-show ceremonies will be handled by Lyndsey Parker (Yahoo Entertainment/SiriusXM).

The She Rocks Award has become a family event for many attendees since it was formed nine years ago by music industry veteran Laura B. Whitmore. In a Zoom conference announcing the event, Lzzy Hale, who was honored at last year’s event, commented on how the gathering was a powerful experience and made her realize how significant it was for younger women to see the pioneers who carved out their own path and didn’t quit. “It’s important for younger women see that and identify with other women. That was a powerful experience that I’ve never gotten at any other award ceremony.”

Lzzy Hale (Halestorm)

Kathy Valentine of the Go-Go’s noted the bond only women know from going through similar experiences making music: “From the minute I joined the Go-Go’s I was drawn to the idea of sisterhood. As that gets bigger, there’s so much power in feminine energy. It’s strong and powerful. Rock and Roll is the perfect realm to bust it wide open and say ‘no, we don’t have to stay in those roles and boundaries.’”

She Rocks Awards founder Laura B. Whitmore added, “The She Rocks Awards was created to bring us together and lift us all up with an evening of positive community and shared experience. This year is no different! I am so thrilled to honor these amazing role models and share their inspiring stories.”

This high-energy evening will include live virtual music performances, awards and speeches, celebrity appearances, a fabulous silent auction, and much more, all available online. A VIP gift box and afterparty are available for the ultimate She Rocks experience.

This year’s virtual event is open to the public, and VIP tickets can be purchased at sherocksawards.com.

The 2021 She Rocks Awards recipients include:

The Go-Go’s – the first all-female band to top the Billboard charts that both wrote their own songs and played their own instruments

Cherie Currie – founding member of the pioneering all-female rock band The Runaways

Cindy Blackman Santana – respected jazz and rock drummer with Santana and Lenny Kravitz among many others

Amy Lee – co-founder and lead vocalist for the rock band Evanescence

Margaret Cho – Emmy and Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian, actress, fashion designer, author, and singer-songwriter

Starr Parodi – composer, pianist, conductor, arranger, music director and president of The Alliance For Women Film Composers

Ann Mincieli – GRAMMY-winning recording engineer, studio coordinator for Alicia Keys and co-founder of NYC-destination studio Jungle City

Sharon Hennessey – co-president and co-owner of The Music People

Gwen Riley – Senior VP of Music for Peloton Interactive

Additional honorees and featured guests will be announced soon.

The show will kick off with a live performance from Magnolia Boulevard, a rock and soul band from Lexington, Kentucky, sponsored by PRS Guitars, and featuring lead vocalist Maggie Noelle, guitarist Gregg Erwin, drummer Todd Copeland, keyboardist Ryan Allen, and bassist John Roberts.

Magnolia Boulevard

Previous award recipients include Melissa Etheridge, Pat Benatar, Gloria Gaynor, The B-52s, Suzi Quatro, Colbie Caillat, Sheila E, Chaka Khan, Ronnie Spector, Orianthi, Lisa Loeb, The Bangles, and many more, plus a collection of role models from all walks of the music and audio industries.

The 2021 She Rocks Awards is sponsored by Positive Grid, Sweetwater, Roland, PRS Guitars, PreSonus, NAMM, Fishman, Marshall, D’Addario, Reverb, The Music People, Cuccio, MAC Cosmetics, Clif, WRiiG, Berklee School of Music, Parade, Future Publishing, Guitar World, Musicradar and Guitar Girl Magazine. For information regarding She Rocks Awards sponsorship opportunities, please contact info@thewimn.com.

Learn more about the She Rocks Awards and where to tune in the evening of the Awards at sherocksawards.com.