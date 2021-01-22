The Go-Go’s, Heart’s Nancy Wilson, Runaways lead vocalist Cherie Currie, drummer Cindy Blackman Santana and Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee will be honored tonight at the 2021 She Rocks Awards. The annual event, held as part of NAMM’s ‘Believe In Music’ week, pays tribute to women in all fields of the music industry who display leadership and stand out as role models. Lzzy Hale of Halestorm will host, and pre-show ceremonies will be handled by Lyndsey Parker (Yahoo Entertainment/SiriusXM).

The event is free to watch, and promises to be a full-on glitzy affair, with a virtual red-carpet pre-show and musical performance from Kentucky band Magnolia Boulevard. Gloria Gaynor, Colbie Caillat, Alicia Keys, Lisa Loeb and Suzi Quatro will also make special appearances. RSVP for a link to view at sherocksawards.com.

She Rocks Awards Honorees 2021

Fans can also bid to win unique, one-of-a-kind prizes at the She Rocks Silent Auction. Items include a signed Nancy Wilson Epiphone guitar, a video shout out from Margaret Cho, an autographed vintage Runaways promo photo of Cherie Currie, a private zoom chat with Cindy Blackman Santana, an online course courtesy of Berklee School of Music and much more. Bidding closes Sunday, Jan. 24 at 6:00 pm PT.

She Rocks Awards Info:

WHEN: Friday, January 22, 2021

8:00 p.m. ET Red Carpet (watch on the WiMN Facebook Page)

9:00 p.m. ET Pre-Show Countdown

9:30 p.m. ET Awards Show with Live Performances



WHERE: The Pre-Show and Awards Show will stream for FREE on two platforms, Parade.com/sherocks and www.believeinmusic.tv.

The 2021 She Rocks Awards, sponsored by Positive Grid, recipients include:

The Go-Go’s—the first all-female band to top the Billboard charts that both wrote their own songs and played their own instruments

Nancy Wilson—GRAMMY award-winning member of the multi-platinum band Heart

Cherie Currie—founding member of the pioneering all-female rock band The Runaways

Cindy Blackman Santana—respected jazz and rock drummer with Santana and Lenny Kravitz among many others

Amy Lee—co-founder and lead vocalist for the rock band Evanescence

Margaret Cho—Emmy and Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian, actress, fashion designer, author, and singer-songwriter

Starr Parodi—composer, pianist, conductor, arranger, music director and president of The Alliance For Women Film Composers

Ann Mincieli—Grammy-winning recording engineer, studio coordinator for Alicia Keys and co-founder of NYC-destination studio Jungle City

Sharon Hennessey—co-president and co-owner of The Music People

Gwen Riley—Senior VP of Music for Peloton Interactive

Kim Warnick—Director of the non-profit group Calling All Crows

She Rocks is part of the Women’s Music Industry Network (WIMN) and was founded by music industry veteran Laura B. Whitmore. She Rocks is also part of the American Songwriter Podcast Network, with new shows airing weekly. Listen here.