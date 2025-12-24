The Hilarious Christmas Prank Keith Moon Used To Pull on Ringo Starr: “Look, Don’t Buy Me Any More Presents”

When it comes to the three greatest drummers in rock ‘n’ roll history, the trio that comes to mind is John Bonham, Keith Moon, and Ringo Starr. We could go on for pages and pages about how these guys transformed the instrument for the better and paved the way for the likes of Dave Grohl, Travis Barker, Neal Peart, Phil Collins, and so many more. However, in this article, we aren’t going to discuss that. Rather, we are going to discuss the hilarious boyish tradition held between Keith Moon and Ringo Starr.

Concerning the disposition of his two friends, Bonham and Moon, Starr told Rolling Stone, “Those two drummers have given all drummers the reputation that we get — brain damaged! There’s a lot of drummers out there who aren’t that crazy, but those two were my friends.” Well, that “brain-damaged” and hectic disposition is seemingly what partially led to the Christmas tradition between Ringo Starr and Keith Moon.

Keith Moon Would Send Ringo Starr Christmas Presents… and Then Ask for Payment

While Keith Moon’s wild and crazy personality, matched with his substance abuse, tragically got the better of him, he certainly seemed like a great friend and a joy to be around. This Ringo Starr story is a testament to that, as this is a story that just might remind you of a tradition or prank between you and one of your best friends.

“He’d come up to the house with a jukebox and we’d say, ‘Wow, thanks, Keith, that’s really great’…And I’d get the bill.” “One Christmas, he came dressed as Father Christmas and the girlfriend dressed as the Snow Queen, and he brought gifts…Then I get the bill!”

Seemingly, this tradition went on for years. However, Ringo Starr finally had to put a stop to it, as the gifts were simply getting too expensive. “So in the end, I said to Keith, ‘Look, don’t buy me any more presents. I just can’t afford it,” recalled Ringo Starr.

In the history of these two legends’ careers, this story might seem a bit trivial. Then again, maybe not, as it shows these celebrities were, in fact, just friendly dudes who liked to mess with one another. Thus, showing the world that behind the cameras and out of the spotlight, they were just like everyone else—two friends who just liked to screw with each other in a lighthearted fashion.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images