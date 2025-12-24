Netflix Stars Singing the National Anthem at Cowboys-Commanders Christmas NFC East Showdown

On Christmas Day, the NFL will offer fans more than a little entertainment to add to the festive holiday. Presenting a day full of football, the NFL presented more than just hard hits. The organization already promoted a halftime show featuring Snoop Dogg during the matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings. But even before the game kicks off, the Dallas Cowboys will take on the Washington Commanders. And with all three games airing on Netflix, the streaming platform knew just the group to sing the national anthem.

There are numerous shows centered around finding the next big singer. There is The Voice, American Idol, The Road, and America’s Got Talent. But when Netflix premiered Building the Band, it took the talent search in a different direction. Although allowing the contestants to build their own groups, they couldn’t see each other. Only able to hear their voice, SZN4 was created.

Comprised of Aaliyah Rose, Donzell Taggart, Katie Roeder, and Cameron Goode, SZN4 gained a great deal of attention. While the group ended their time on the show, coming in second, they continued to use the momentum to expand their careers.

SZN4 Celebrates Christmas Day Performance

It appeared to work as SZN4 will take the field to perform the national anthem ahead of the Cowboys game. Excited to help the NFL celebrate Christmas Day, the band shared a special post on Instagram, writing, “We’re back on Netflix. We’re so honored to be a part of the biggest event of the year. See you on Christmas Day.”

Much like the NFL, Netflix hoped to stream in countless homes on Christmas Day. Streaming all the games, fans only need to have a Netflix subscription to watch. Not needing a special tier or package, fans can simply head to Netflix and enjoy the show.

As for the matchups on Christmas Day – the Commanders and Cowboys will start the day at 1:00 p.m. ET/PT. Next up will be the Lions taking on the Vikings at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT. And to finish off the day, the Broncos hope to extend their winning streak when they compete against the Chiefs at 8:15 ET/PT.

From the national anthem to the final kickoff, the NFL’s Christmas Day lineup blends football, music, and holiday tradition into an all-day celebration.

(Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)