The Hypothetical Miley Cyrus Collaborations We’d Love to Hear

Miley Cyrus has forged many stellar collaborations throughout her career. From duets with Dolly to anthemic performances with Billy Idol, Cyrus has no shortage of well-paired partnerships throughout her career. Nevertheless, there are still a few team-ups that haven’t come to fruition yet, but that we would love to hear at some point.

From Måneskin to Olivia Rodrigo, find three collaborations we need from Cyrus–pronto.

1. Måneskin

First up, we have Italian rockers Måneskin. We would love to hear Cyrus and frontman Damiano David battle it out in the vocal arena. Both artists’ have unquestionable chops behind the microphone. Cyrus using her raspy belt on “HONEY (ARE U COMING?)” or David flexing his on “Jaded” would prompt endless hits of the replay button.

2. Lady Gaga

Speaking of two powerful voices, we’d love to hear Lady Gaga and Cyrus hop into the studio together. There were rumors that Gaga might be lending her rarified air to a remix of Cyrus’ smash hit “Flowers”–though that didn’t come to fruition. We feel cheated out of something. The world needs to hear these two pop divas on the same song at least once.

If we had to make some suggestions, we’d love to hear Cyrus’ take on “Shallow” or Gaga’s on “Angel Like You.”

3. Olivia Rodrigo

We can’t help but see allusions to Cyrus in Olivia Rodrigo. Her trek on the Disney to pop star pipeline is deeply reminiscent of the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer. Rodrigo’s punky sonic direction doesn’t hurt the Cyrus comparisons either. It would be like the passing of the torch if Cyrus and Rodrigo were to team up for a collaborative track.

