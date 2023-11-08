Watch: Niall Horan Surprises Team with Not One, but Two Guest Coaches on ‘The Voice’

Team Niall got a big surprise on last night’s episode of The Voice, as their coach broke the news, via video chat, that he wouldn’t be in town for the Knockout rehearsals. Some contestants were excited to learn who their temporary coach would be, while others seemed shocked and concerned. But, all was well, as Niall Horan’s team got not one, but two new coaches for the Knockouts.

Videos by American Songwriter

Dan + Shay teased the team by holding up cutouts of Horan’s face in front of their own and speaking in a mock Irish accent, which totally, one hundred percent fooled everyone watching. The two then took some time to speak with Horan to prepare them for the task of coaching the young artists.

“I know you’re coming on here for season 25,” Horan began, talking to Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney via video chat, “so it’s good practice for you guys.” He continued, “I’ll send you all the info on the team, I’ll send videos, I’ll introduce you to them all so you can get to know them before you rock up here.”

The duo then inquired as to whether or not a win as temporary coaches counts towards their achievements as season 25 coaches, which involved a goof about Dan + Shay writing their own Wikipedia page, with Horan calling them out for “some suspect stuff on there.”

Horan then dove into what he’s looking for in the Knockouts. “I’m looking for a bit of individuality here,” he began. “Tell them to connect to the song as much as they can.”

“No pressure,” said Smyers, laughing, which Horan reiterated, saying, “No pressure boys.”

“[We’re] excited to see what they got,” said Mooney, who previously mentioned that Horan has a “stacked team,” so Dan + Shay seemed to have confidence that Team Niall would go far in the Knockouts.