‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Teases Upcoming Fifth Season with Guests Pink, Garth Brooks, Chris Martin, and More

Kelly Clarkson’s talk show is ready to return in a new home. The Kelly Clarkson Show will be debuting its fifth season on October 16 following the conclusion of the Hollywood writers’ strike.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the show’s new home is at the 30 Rock studio in New York City, which means the show will share a building with fellow talk-show giants Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers. Being steps away from all the Broadway theaters also provides plenty of opportunities for special guests of every kind.

In a quote obtained by EW, showrunner Alex Duda said, “Kellyoke fans can expect to see Kelly and her band perform impromptu duets with our 30 Rock neighbors and talent from Broadway, plus more ‘Songs & Stories’ episodes with artists such as Pink, Garth Brooks, and Chris Martin. We’ll also do our signature ‘Good Neighbor’ segment, highlighting everyday people doing extraordinary things in their communities.”

Clarkson just performed at Ronnie Milsap’s final show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 3.

Following the show, the singer posted a sweet statement on Instagram that said, “Ronnie Milsap, you are such a musical hero of mine! Thank you so much for allowing me to honor you last night, but even more so, thank you for being such a great hang and a cool dude! @ronniemilsap1943.”

Clarkson will help ring in the holiday season as a special guest this December when Wynonna Judd hosts a new television special, Christmas at the Opry. It was filmed at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Christmas at the Opry will air December 7, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The special will also be available to stream exclusively on Peacock the following day.

