The Kooks Frontman Talks Arctic Monkeys’ Growth and Similarities Between Bands

The Kooks’ frontman Luke Pritchard recently commented on the growth and similarities between his band and Arctic Monkeys, fronted by Alex Turner. In conversation with RadioX about their upcoming show in Brighton, Pritchard mentioned that The Kooks’ debut, Inside In/Inside Out, dropped on the same day as Arctic Monkeys’ debut, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, in 2006.

Videos by American Songwriter

Pritchard brought up the band then, stating, “They’re a great example. It’s amazing their development and how they’ve managed to not look back. I think it’s a well trodden path and I think that people have to give a bit of time and space to artists.”

Arctic Monkeys have recently made a departure from their usual sound with their previous two records, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino from 2018 and The Car from 2022. They adopted a more loungey, groovy sound for Tranquility Base that put some fans off for a while, but it has all been part of their development, according to Pritchard.

The Kooks Vs. Arctic Monkeys: Growth, Similarities, and Being the First New Wave of Indie Rock

He also commented on more similarities between his band and Turner’s, like the fact that they both got their start in the same year. “The thing with Arctic Monkeys where they are very similar to us as well, is that we’re the same age. Again, we were the next gen from the indie bands at the time, so we were very young.” He continued, “When we look back to our songs from those days, you’re talking about when you were a teenager. You’re talking about emotions you’re having when you’re a kid and that’s quite strange as well, because it’s like a diary that everyone has of yours.”

The Kooks are preparing for their Brighton Beach homecoming show next summer along with Kate Nash, Sea Girls, and Maximo Park. The show also includes guests Nieve Ella, Brooke Combe, and Fred Roberts. Additionally, The Kooks, joined by The Vaccines, will be heading to the U.S. in 2024 for a belated 15-year anniversary tour for their debut album.

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys wrapped up their The Car Tour in October, where they brought out a string section for the first time on a select few songs. Of the 21-song set, “Sculptures of Anything Goes,” “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” “Body Paint,” and “Hello You” included rousing strings for their final nights.

Featured Image by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images