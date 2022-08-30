Arctic Monkeys Release Breakup Single ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’

About a relationship’s reluctant end, “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” is the emotive lead single from the Arctic Moneys’ forthcoming album, The Car.

“Don’t get emotional, that ain’t like you / Yesterday’s still leaking through the roof / That’s nothing new,” frontman Alex Turner sings in the first line, written in the band’s trademark whimsical songwriting style. “I know I promised this is what I wouldn’t do / Somehow giving it the old romantic fool / Seems to better suit the mood.”

The band’s first single release in 4 years, “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” offers meditation and introspection against a slow-burning soft jazz arrangement. As airy and ethereal as the song’s instrumentation, the newly released music video—directed by Turner himself—is the perfect accompaniment to this moody, heart-wrenching single.

Arctic Monkeys will release their seventh studio album, The Car, on Oct. 21. Earlier this summer, drummer Matt Helders reportedly revealed that the new record picks up where their 2018 release, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, left off.

Songs from The Car can be heard on the band’s upcoming world tour, which kicks off the first of September with a string of festivals across Europe, the UK, and North America, and a smattering of shows throughout South America and Australia.

Photo: Zackery Michael / The Oriel