The Lofty Goal Bruce Springsteen Had for His Third Album: “I Was Filled With Arrogance”

When Bruce Springsteen was creating his breakthrough album, Born To Run, he was around 24 or 25 years old. Like most eager folks in their 20s, Springsteen was filled with spit, vinegar, and loads of ambition; what 20-year-old isn’t? This isn’t conjecture, as Springsteen on multiple occasions has peeled back the curtain on his early disposition and been transparent about what led to where he is now. That is one of the man refrieshings things about Springsteen: that his ideals, motivations, and actions aren’t personally sacred, they are divulgences we can all relate to.

Of the many times Springsteen has lent his vulnerable voice to the public, one of the most fascinating and relatable is when he spoke about his mission for Born To Run. Before getting to those quotes, when you were in your 20s, or if you are in your 20s, did you not have the thought that you could be the best, if not the best, at whatever endeavor you pursued? If not, okay, but if so, don’t worry, we all have a dose of main character syndrome, including Bruce Springsteen.

Bruce Springsteen Wanted to Create an All-Time Greatest Record

Before Born To Run, Springsteen acquired success with his two previous albums. Though like most artists, Springsteen wanted more, he was keen to explore something new, and ultimately, he wanted to create an album that would knock the headphones off somebody’s head. He achieved that, but he confessed that he was a bit arrogant in thinking that he could.

“With [Born to Run] I was shootin’ for the moon,” Springsteen said, via Talk About a Dream. “I said, ‘I don’t wanna make a good record, I wanna make The Greatest Record Somebody’s Ever Heard.’ I was filled with arrogance and thought, I can do that, y’know,” he added.

Following the release of Born To Run, it peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Consequently, Springsteen became a household name. While this is entirely subjective, Springsteen did achieve his mission to us, as Born To Run is one of the most lauded albums of the 20th century. In certain contexts, ambition and arrogance aren’t always a bad thing, and this is proof.

Aside from these particular comments, you can always expect Springsteen to keep it real. Unlike many of his contemporaries, who safeguard their past and present, Springsteen doesn’t, because he seemingly wants people to learn from his experiences—the mark of a true writer.

Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images