3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s That Get Me Out of Bed

When the wind is howling, when the sky is dark, when the blankets are warm, and the alarm clock is broken, it can be difficult to rise and shine. Not even the greatest breakfast sandwich in the entire world can entice you out of those covers. But maybe the right song can help to rouse you!

That’s just what we wanted to explore here below. We wanted to shine a light on three songs that can do more than even the tastiest bacon, egg, and cheese. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1960s that get me out of bed.

“Surfin’ Bird” by The Trashmen from ‘Surfin’ Bird’ (1963)

This song from 1963 is just so energetic. Is there another single from the decade or even from the entire history of the world that has as much whizzing and whirring verve? It’s like a non-stop electroshock to your system, which is what makes it a perfect song to rouse you from your plaid sheets and get your day started. This song is fun and catchy but it could also be the sound of your alarm in the morning, urging you to be the bird who gets the early worm.

“In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” by Iron Butterfly from ‘In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida’ (1968)

The looming doom of this song is enough to stir anyone’s soul and urge them from their slumber. Singing about the original humans and the original garden and doing so over heavy rock beats is a choice. And it’s one that gets your blood pumping. Not only that, but this track is nearly 20 minutes long. So, if you put it on in its entirety, there is no way you can sleep through it all. Go ahead, try it. We dare you!

“Oh Happy Day” by Edwin Hawkins Singers from ‘Let Us Go Into The House Of The Lord’ (1968)

We probably should have put this song first on our list of one-hit wonders. Because when you hear the Edwin Hawkins Singers begin their song of praise, something awakens in you. Your spirit’s eyes open to the dawning world and you think about all the joy that can come from being alive. Bed? Who needs a stupid bed? You’ve got inspiration now!

