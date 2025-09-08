The Long Night at Wrong Beach: Behind the Choice Words Leading up to the Eagles’ First Breakup

Few rock bands go through a breakup peacefully, and The Eagles are no exception. The typical end of a rock band is, more often than not, a tragic event or rage-fueled blaze. (After all, don’t some of the best stories, both fictional and not, typically end with a bellowing climax?) The first end of the Eagles certainly did, as Don Felder and Glenn Frey shared some choice words during their final show in 1980, now sometimes known as the “Long Night at Wrong Beach”.

On July 31, 1980, the Eagles performed their last-ever show together with the lineup consisting of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Glenn Frey, and Don Felder. This was the band’s first-ever breakup or, more accurately, hiatus. Prior to the “Long Night at Wrong Beach,” the Eagles had torn through the 70s with smash hit after smash hit and tour after tour. As history shows us, this rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle and the success it entails take a toll on an individual and the party they are associated with.

Before the Eagles took the stage that night, they were introduced by Senator Alan Cranston, who wanted to thank them for playing a fundraiser that partially led to his re-election. During that meeting, Don Felder insulted Senator Cranston’s wife, Norma Weintraub, and for Frey, that was the straw on the camel’s back.

The Eagles’ Breakup Started With the “Long Night at Wrong Beach”

Recalling The Eagles’ first breakup, Frey stated, “I felt Don Felder insulted Senator Cranston under his breath, and I confronted him with it. So now we’re onstage, and Felder looks back at me and says, ‘Only three more songs till I kick your ass, pal.’ And I’m saying, ‘Great. I can’t wait,’” per the BBC.

“We’re out there singing ‘Best of My Love,’ but inside, both of us are thinking, ‘As soon as this is over, I’m gonna kill him.’ That was when I knew I had to get out,” added Frey. Years later, in his book Heaven and Hell, Felder admitted to insulting the senator’s wife by muttering “I guess” after Norma Weintraub reportedly stated, “Nice to meet you.”

Following the choice words shared, Felder stormed off stage during the encore and smashed a guitar to pieces. Felder, Frey, and the rest of the band never formally declared a breakup or lengthy hiatus. Rather, they just stopped touring and releasing music. However, in 1994, the Eagles reunited for their Hell Freezes Over reunion tour, and since then, they’ve been keeping their foot on the gas.

Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images