The Mavericks Played Two Benefit Shows at the Ryman in Raul Malo’s Honor Just Days Before His Death

The Mavericks honored Raul Malo in a big way just days before he died. The band and some special guests put on two benefit shows in honor their frontman, who battled cancer for the last year, at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Dec. 5 and 6. Malo died on Dec. 8, two days after the second show. He was 60.

Videos by American Songwriter

During the show, Mavericks members—guitarist Eddie Perez, drummer Paul Deakin, and keyboardist Jerry Dale McFadden—were joined onstage by other talented songwriters and instrumentalists.

Ray Benson, Rodney Crowell, Steve Earle, Jaime Hanna, Jim Lauderdale, JD McPherson, Chuck Mead, Javier Mendoza, James Otto, Maggie Rose, Jimmie Vaughan, Joshua Ray Walker, Seth Walker, and Emily West were among the performers at the benefit concert, which raised money for Stand Up to Cancer.

Midway through the show, Malo with the National Music Council’s American Eagle Award. The distinction is handed out annually to an artist with career-spanning contributions to musical life in America.

Founding Mavericks member Robert Reynolds and music industry exec Scott Borchetta accepted the award on Malo’s behalf. While doing so, Borchetta read a letter Malo penned about the honor. The Nashville Scene published that letter, in which Malo wrote about how music helped him during his cancer battle.

Raul Malo’s Death

Just two days after the second benefit concert, The Mavericks announced his death on Instagram.

“Anyone with the pleasure of being in Raul’s orbit knew that he was a force of human nature, with an infectious energy,” the band wrote in part. “Over a career of more than three decades entertaining millions around the globe, his towering creative contributions and unrivaled, generational talent created the kind of multicultural American music reaching far beyond America itself.”

The band went on to acknowledge Malo’s “spirited performances” and “powerful songwriting.” They also shined a light on the many awards he received over the course of his career.

“Though his earthly body may have passed, Raul’s spirit will live on forever in heaven, and here on earth through the music, joy, and light he brought forth,” the band wrote. “His contributions to American and Latin music will be everlasting, as his songs and voice touched fans and fellow artists around the world.”

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images